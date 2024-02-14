Why Tatcha is encouraging moisturizer monogamy

Timed with Valentine’s Day, Tatcha is encouraging new customers to discover its 5-year-old Dewy Skin Cream with a new campaign. The product is the brand’s best-seller by sales dollars and units and a top seller at Sephora. According to a brand spokesperson, one jar sells every 60 seconds, and the product’s overall sales continue to grow at a double-digit percentage annually.

Tatcha began teasing the campaign, dubbed “Say I Dew,” on January 17 before rolling it out the next day. Then, on February 10-11 in NYC’s SoHo and the Meatpacking District neighborhoods, it hosted IRL pop-ups. Visitors could get bouquets of flowers and samples of the hero product. For Tatcha, sampling the Dewy Skin Cream in the past has resulted in significant conversion, Yee said. Tatcha promoted the pop-up via its email list, Instagram and a small number of micro-influencers on TikTok. “[It had] an overwhelmingly positive response with lines wrapping around around two New York City blocks,” said Mary Yee, Tatcha’s CEO. The brand has seen success with pop-ups in the past.

As part of the campaign, the brand ran ads for the first time on Reddit and Tinder. Also a first were out-of-home ads, which it timed with New York Fashion Week and placed downtown and along the West Side of the city. “Twenty-four percent of our investment is in new pilot channels for this campaign,” Yee said. In addition, Tatcha paid for posts from influencers including Emira D’Spain, Halley Kate, Christina Nadin, Jasmine Tookes, Glamzilla and Caroline Rich. The investment behind “Say I Dew” is Tatcha’s highest ever for a product campaign.

Yee noted that paid influencers were not given a script. For their videos, both D’Spain and Halley Kate wound up riffing on the concept of pranking the viewer that they’ve found love and commitment. Yee said that, in addition to leaning into longstanding creator relationships, the brand expanded its focus to lifestyle creators for a “larger reach.” The overall goal of the campaign is to “bring in new consumers [and get them to] connect and learn about Tatcha,” at the start of the year — a time when people are setting intentions, and more likely to be thinking about skin care as an act of self-care. The campaign will run through the end of February.

Yee added that “I Dew” was also “a promise from Tatcha, to [provide] both instant and long-term results,” among those who use the product. Tatcha’s website claims that, in a panel of 30 people, 100% saw improvements in skin softness, plumpness and radiance immediately after the first use of the Dewy Skin Cream. Meanwhile, 63% saw an improvement in skin’s suppleness. Moisturizers, particularly the Dewy Skin Cream, are among the brand’s most effective vehicles for new customer acquisition, Yee said.

Yee said that, month-to-date, traffic on tatcha.com is up double digits year-over-year, which she owed to the campaign.