What’s up with ‘Republican makeup’?

On February 4, TikTok user Amelia James (4,873 followers) posted a video titled “Republican makeup” showcasing her wearing a shade of foundation a few shades too dark for her skin, heavy eyebrows, thick black eyeliner and overlined pale pink lips. “So glad I’m Canadian,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which has amassed more than 6 million views. Her image has since appeared in countless TikTok stitches and Instagram Reels as part of a growing trend of left-leaning users parodying the makeup styles of conservative women.

The so-called “Republican makeup” look stands in contrast to more contemporary styles like “clean girl beauty” that aim to have near-invisible makeup application. TikTokers have taken to the platform to explain “Republican makeup,” using figures like press secretary Karoline Leavitt as examples of the heavy, warm-toned foundation and dark eye makeup look. On the other side, conservative users have posted “liberal makeup” or “democratic makeup” TikTok tutorials using unconventional eyeshadow colors or pale foundations.

For users participating in any beauty trend, products like black eyeliner and blue eyeshadow are often conduits to express not only aesthetics but also larger lifestyle aspirations — and with the rise of “Republican” and “Democratic” makeup, that includes political affiliations.

“People are using aesthetics and looks as a proxy for the lifestyle they have or want to have,” said Addison Cain, marketing and insights lead at consumer trends agency Spate. “There is indeed a very distinct aesthetic coming out of Washington. The Mar-a-Lago face is another trend we see here, too. And people are commenting on that, and they’re commenting on it through parody and through satire.”

Makeup’s relative affordability has made it an accessible way to express an aspirational aesthetic such as the “clean girl” look, notes Cain. But though brands have often hopped on viral social trends like “demure” and “brat girl summer” in a bid to court consumers who aspire to a given look, “Republican makeup” may be too politically thorny for overt commercial participation.

“Brands thrive when they clearly define their values and stick to them consistently and publicly. However, political parties represent a complex mix of beliefs that often do not align perfectly with a brand’s core values,” said Evan Horowitz, CEO and founder of social media marketing agency Movers+Shakers.

Social values like inclusivity have become a part of the public branding for many beauty companies, such as Fenty’s wide-ranging foundation shades and Sephora’s push for brands from founders of color. At the same time, such values have become politicized. Major companies like Target have moved away from DEI initiatives in the wake of the second Trump administration.

But Horowitz advised brands to be cautious about taking an overtly political stance, even if it means missing out on a viral trend.

“We advise brands to avoid endorsing specific politicians or political parties and to avoid engaging in the current Republican makeup trend. Instead, brands should champion the values they stand for, such as DEI or environmental protection,” said Horowitz.

While the trend may not be useful for promoting product, some founders are finding ways to participate in the conversation. On Thursday, Dieux founder Charlotte Palermino posted a series of TikToks commenting on the Republican makeup trend, noting that those making fun of Republican makeup are often parodying their poor makeup techniques, many of which are associated with performing femininity.

“When you are a Republican, you are trying to operate under the male gaze,” she stated on TikTok. “Perhaps we do need more story time with drag performers, because if you want to see and learn the most excellent makeup techniques, particularly for the feminization of the face, you look no further than drag.” In recent years, Republican politicians have attempted to ban drag performances, such as drag queen story hours with children.

Though makeup’s superficial quality has made it a form of escapism for many beauty fans, the rise of liberal and conservative makeup parodies highlights beauty’s ability to hit more than skin deep.

“When we look at this Republican makeup trend, a lot of the videos are derogatory,” said Cain. “The personal nature of aesthetics makes it a category that can be wielded in different ways.”