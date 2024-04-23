Video: Katie Sturino, Annie Lawless and Allison McNamara on how to sustain a hero product’s viral moment

What does it take to launch a viral product? And better still, how can a brand successfully turn a product’s sell-out moment into a hero franchise that can help bankroll the company’s trajectory for years to come?
During the Glossy Beauty Pop event in Los Angeles this week, senior reporter Sara Spruch-Feiner hosted a panel with three top brand leaders in the body, skin and makeup spaces to learn just that.
Each with a dynamic hero product that went viral in a different way, the founders of Lawless Beauty, Mara Beauty and Megababe shared the stories behind the bestsellers that fuel their brands. They also discussed their strategies for nurturing and building upon viral moments for long-term success.
See below for the full discussion, and click here for highlights from the conversation.