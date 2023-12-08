Victoria Beckham on growing her beauty and fashion empire: ‘We feel like a house now’

This story was originally part of the 2023 Glossy 50 feature. Click here to see all of this year’s honorees.

2023 has proven a big year for Victoria Beckham’s 4-year-old namesake beauty brand. In September, it introduced its new category of fragrance, with three scents co-created with Jerome Epinette, the perfumer known for his work with major fragrance players like Byredo. Victoria Beckham said she’d been working on the scents for eight years.

“This is a project that is so close to my heart. It’s something that means so much to me and something that we are doing independently; this is not a license, we put a lot of work in. And I’m so proud of the launch,” she said. “I’m proud of the scents and the bottle, [but] I’m [also] proud of the imagery we created with Steven Klein.” Victoria Beckham herself was the model for the campaign.

According to WWD reporting on Launchmetrics data, the fragrances accrued $1.3 million worth of media impact value between the Monday they were announced and the Friday they launched, on September 29.

Speaking about the quality ingredients and packaging of the perfumes, but also of the makeup in her collection, Victoria Beckham said, “Everything is very honest. There is not one single compromise.”

Also on September 29, Victoria Beckham’s most recent collection for her namesake fashion brand was shown in Paris, providing an opportunity for her to merge her two brands. “That show really did showcase beauty and fashion together, which is my ultimate goal,” she said. “We feel like a house now, with fragrance, beauty and fashion.”

A few days later, “Beckham,” a four-part docuseries on the career of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham’s husband, was released on Netflix, putting the couple squarely in the limelight. It even elicited its own TikTok challenge, #DavidBeckhamChallenge, which has over 4.4 million views. Victoria Beckham quickly became a fan favorite, with social media commenters noting that she should have her own show.

Victoria Beckham, who has 2.2 million TikTok followers, often posts videos of herself talking about her brands’ products. “I love social media,” she said. “I’m not a makeup artist, but I’ve been in the chair and had my makeup done by the best professionals in the industry. I’ve learned so many tips that I like to share, [and I like to show] that I’ve made the products easy to use.”

On social media, Beckham also relishes the chance to be “real” with her community. “I’m filming these videos myself. I don’t have a script. I’m not rehearsing. I posted a video yesterday where I stumbled on my words. At first, I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, should I redo that?’ But, it’s good. People like to see things looking real,” she said.

According to a representative from Victoria Beckham Beauty, reaching $100 million in annual sales, which was reportedly a brand goal back in March, is now “well within reach.”

2024 promises to be a big year for Victoria Beckham Beauty. All categories, including fragrance, makeup and skin care, will expand, Victoria Beckham said. On the skin-care front, the brand has a running partnership with Augustinus Bader through which it sells a priming moisturizer, a tinted priming moisturizer and a serum.

“I feel very humbled every time someone commits to me as a luxury brand [with a purchase],” she said. “I’ve got so many things I want to do. We are literally just scratching the surface.”