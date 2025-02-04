Velour Beauty taps celebrity MUA behind Sabrina Carpenter’s lashes to launch first co-branded product

After partnering with celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez on red carpet makeup looks, Velour Beauty is taking its partnership with Gonzalez to the next level by launching its first-ever co-branded product: a limited-edition set of lashes. With the new product, announced on Tuesday, Velour Beauty is looking to offer its community a new level of expert access.

“Carolina [Gonzalez] is a true visionary in the beauty industry. She’s known for creating iconic looks for her celebrity clientele and inspiring confidence and individuality. … We’re also excited to bring new innovations to our customers. It’s going to drive a lot of our Velour growth this year,” said Sabeen Mian, president of private equity firm Performance Beauty Group, Velour’s parent company.

The Limited Edition Velour x Carolina Gonzalez Velour-Xtensions Self-Stick retails for $22 and will be available for purchase on February 11, on Velour’s website and Sephora.com. It will hit Sephora’s stores later this spring. Designed by Gonzalez, it features 18 pre-glued clusters that can be worn in variety of ways. The self-adhesive is meant to make application easy, while the premium-fiber lashes are meant to be lightweight and natural-looking. The lashes have already been worn, regularly, by Gonzalez’s A-list clientele, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Park.

“I’m really happy that I can stand behind this [collab]. As a makeup artist, you’re always trying to find the right people and brands to collaborate with, and Velour is about quality,” Gonzalez said.

On her social channels, Gonzalez will share the lashes’ launch announcement, as well as educational videos showing how to apply the lashes and create beauty looks featuring the various ways to wear them. Gonzalez’s content will be cross-posted on Velour’s social accounts. In addition, Velour hosted a lash styling event for media and influencers in New York a week before the official announcement and will gift the entire collection to content creators for organic posting.

This product collaboration was a long time coming, Mian said. Gonzalez has been a long-term partner for Velour and has delivered significant success across social and sales for the brand over the past year, Mian added.

Velour Beauty first collaborated with Gonzalez in 2023 for Sabrina Carpenter’s sparkly VMA makeup look. According to the brand, the response from the partnership was overwhelming, which led Velour to bring Gonzalez on as its first long-term ambassador. Since then, the partnership has resulted in $800 million in earned media value for Velour Beauty and over 10 million social impressions, the team shared.

In 2024, a year into the partnership, the brand saw a drastic lift in influencer and user-generated social content focused on recreating Gonzalez’s lash looks on Sabrina Carpenter. The content drove an additional 47.5 million social impressions and $3.9 million in EMV.

Moving forward, Mian said that working with Gonzalez on more product launches and educational content will be a focus. Plus, the Velour team plans to target younger consumers with product launches catered to their interests. For example, colored lashes and lashes at lower price points are in the pipeline. Strengthening its positioning on TikTok Shop and Amazon are also top of mind this year, Mian added.

With the false eyelashes market projected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion by 2032, the Performance Beauty Group hopes to capitalize on the opportunity with additional product launches, retail expansion and influencer marketing. Performance Beauty Group also owns Grande Cosmetics, Bondi Boost, Babe Original, Flutter Habit, Lilly Lashes and Nutraluxe. According to the last reported revenue, Performance Beauty Group has generated $500 million-$700 million in global retail sales.