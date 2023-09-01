Tyler, the Creator’s Golf le Fleur launches at Dover Street Parfums Market

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf le Fleur is bringing “a year-long supply of L.A. sun” to Dover Street Parfums Market, according to Dover Street Market CEO Adrian Joffe.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning musician’s full beauty collection debuted at Dover Street Parfums Market, the Paris-based beauty boutique of tastemaker luxury retailer Dover Street Market. Products available in-store and online include Golf le Fleur’s French Waltz fragrance, nail polish line, and hair and nail accessories.

“In person is the only way to smell scents, so being in a physical space is my main priority,” said Tyler, the Creator, whose full name is Tyler Okonma.

The debut marks Golf le Fleur’s second retail partnership in Europe, following BDC Saint Tropez. Launched in the U.S. in 2021, the fashion and beauty brand expanded internationally in June 2022. Europe now accounts for one-third of its DTC sales.

“We love the colors, the design, the depth of the odors on the fragrances and the overall zaniness,” said Joffe of the brand, which is known for its pastel-hued, gender-neutral beauty products, fashion and accessories.

In 2019, when still a spinoff of Okonma’s skate-inspired fashion brand, Golf Wang, Golf le Fleur previously teamed up with Dover Street Market as the exclusive retailer for its Converse sneaker collab.

“We choose more with instinct than anything else,” said Joffe of Dover Street Parfums Market’s beauty curation process. “We like brands that have an authentic story to tell, that have a vision.”

In addition to its Europe presence, Golf le Fleur’s U.S. retail partners include Neiman Marcus, Arielle Shoshana, Bergdorf Goodman, Bergdorf Goodman Men’s, Heath Newsstand and Mohawk General Store. Okonma is interested in more retail expansion in the future.

“A lot of love was put into French Waltz. Hopefully this is one of many stores to carry it,” he said.