To democratize wellness, Remedy Place launches a free education platform

Four-year-old social wellness club Remedy Place has been gaining traction among luxury wellness consumers, but founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Leary said the company’s larger goal is to democratize wellness and self-care.

Remedy Place, centered on self-care and human connection, offers members and non-members “remedies,” which include services like acupuncture, cupping, red light therapy and group exercise. It also hosts events such as mocktail happy hours. Memberships, or “residencies,” range in price from $300-$2,500.

“Remedy is a luxury service and our clubs are always going to be a luxury experience, but with my background in healthcare, I don’t only want to cater to this luxury demographic. The biggest way we can make an impact is through education,” Dr. Leary told Glossy. Before launching Remedy Place at the end of 2019, Dr. Leary worked in alternative healthcare and sports medicine. In 2015, he received his Doctorate in chiropractic medicine and alternative medicine and opened a private practice, which led him to identify a gap in the social wellness space.

On Thursday, Remedy Place launched The Framework, a free online wellness platform providing consumers with educational holistic wellness content and programs. The Framework’s program content highlights what Dr. Leary described as the seven pillars of holistic wellness, which are human connection, intentional environments, time training, stress training, growth and development, appearance training, and conventional health. The website is accessible through remedyplace.com and features video training and editorials for each pillar, all created by Dr. Leary. Sign-up and membership for the platform are free and will always be accessible to non-Remedy Place members, Dr. Leary said.

Consumers partaking in the program can track and monitor their own health journeys, plus they can access all of Dr. Leary’s personal medical records and a list of the programs within the seven pillars he’s participating in at any given moment. “I want to make sure people know that this isn’t just something I’ve created just to create. It’s also things I do firsthand so that they can hold me accountable but also have a level of trust and respect,” he said.



“We’re in an interesting time where there’s a huge evolution of alternative medicine, and people want to take control of their health. At the end of the day, no one can make you healthy; only you can make you healthy. And it’s our job as healthcare professionals to teach you how,” said Dr. Leary.

To Dr. Leary’s point, health and wellness is on the rise. According to Statista, the global market size is set to increase to almost $7 trillion by 2025. Alternative medicine, more specifically, is predicted to reach $529.6 billion by 2032, with acupuncture and mind, body and yoga as some of the leading practices.

To market the new platform, Dr. Leary says the company is using all of its marketing channels. First, it sent out an email blast, then, on Thursday, it hosted a press event in the morning, followed by an evening event for the company’s residents and VIP clients. Leading up to the launch, the company stirred buzz by creating a waitlist on its website. Eventually, Remedy Place will release all of the featured video trainings on its social platforms.

“I want to constantly evolve and improve and be the best at what we do … by finding more ways to give people the best environment, the best experience and the best education,” Dr. Leary said. “The goal is to make more people feel better than they can through any health and wellness company.”

Remedy Place is in growth mode, Dr. Leary said. “The first four and a half years were about building a foundation, building the trust and developing the brand. Now, it’s time the world sees what we really can do.”

Dr. Leary declined to share recent sales figures, but in May 2022, Remedy Place announced a brand valuation of $60 million and the close of a $5 million bridge round of investment. The company said it would use the new investment to grow its team, expand its footprint and develop new products. Remedy Place released its first product, the Remedy Roller, in November 2023. The roller is part of the company’s larger Tech-Remedy Collection, which will include high-performance products that target self-care needs.

In September 2023, the company brought on Stephen Wright, the former managing director at Azione PR, as its inaugural vp of marketing. Wright is focused on evolving the brand’s storytelling across its channels while also bridging the gap between culture, content and commerce to engage new and existing Remedy Place members. And in January, the company hired Hemik Patel as chief operating officer. Patel has over a decade of experience growing and scaling multi-site healthcare businesses, which will be key as the company implements new operations, opens new locations, grows its internal team and works to improve the member experience.

This spring, Remedy Place is set to open a second location in Soho, New York, making it the company’s third location. The company also has a flagship in Los Angeles. Dr. Leary said consumers can expect the club to scale its footprint by opening at least two new locations a year.

Within the new clubs, guests will see more elevated hospitality standards, a wider range of amenities, more social opportunities and an overall more luxurious feel, Dr. Leary said. He added that Remedy Place has partnered with manufacturing company Kohler and will announce details on the new partnership later this year.