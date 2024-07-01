TikTok-buzzy Wavytalk taps celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons as first ambassador

Since launching on TikTok Shop in August 2023, 3-year-old hair-care brand Wavytalk has become a consumer favorite on the platform, amassing millions of views. On Monday, it expanded its assortment with the introduction of the Pro Collection.

The new collection is the brand’s take on professional-grade styling tools. The first product released, the Pro Fast Drying Hair Dryer, retails for $150-$190 and is available on Amazon and TikTok Shop. At least three more products will roll out later this year, Wavytalk’s team shared.

“After 2020, more services were being done at home … so we saw [launching the Pro Collection] as an opportunity to seek an audience a bit different from who we are reaching today,” said Marina Fernandez, brand marketing director at Wavytalk. Fernandez said the brand’s current core demographic is consumers interested in innovative products at an affordable price point, as evidenced by its viral and bestselling product, the Thermal Brush, which retails for $52. According to data provided by the brand, the brush sells 10,000 units on Amazon monthly and has sold 112,000 units on TikTok Shop in the past six months.

The target for the new collection is consumers who are “more tech-savvy and expect more innovation,” as well as “the professional working on 3-5 clients a day who requires a [product that is] higher-performing and user-friendly.” Fernandez said.

According to Grand View Research, the global hair-styling tools market was valued at $43.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow 5% annually from 2024 to 2030. Popular brands like Dyson, Ghd and Shark have strengthened their position in the market through product innovation and a large social media presence.

Among the ways the brand hopes to win in the market is strategic pricing, as none of the products in the Pro line will retail over $200. Plus, Wavytalk is ramping up its social media efforts by tapping celebrity hairstylist and brand founder Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons; 991,000 Instagram followers) as its first-ever brand ambassador.

“It’s a new era for Wavytalk,” Fitzsimons said. “I partner with very few brands. … But working with [Wavytalk] to help expand the brand’s reach and talk about things that are important to me and the brand was [aligned] with my ethos.”

As the ambassador of the new line, Fitzsimons said he’ll mostly focus on educating consumers on how to properly use the new products through Instagram Lives, hair tutorial videos across platforms, IRL events and collaborative TikTok content with Wavytalk. “I’m going to be doing so many hair tutorials, there are not going to be any hairstyles left to do,” said Fitzsimons.

Wavytalk, which launched in 2021 as an Amazon-exclusive brand, was one of the first brands to launch on TikTok Shop, according to Fernandez. After less than a year on the platform, its sales on TikTok Shop are now comparable to its Amazon sales, she said.

“We surpassed 1 million units sold on Amazon last year, and we are very close to that number on Tiktok Shop. We saw 100% [sales] growth year-over-year just by adopting a new channel,” said Fernandez. For the Pro line, Fernandez said the brand has a goal of $10 million in sales.

This year, in addition to reaching its ambitious sales goals, Fernandez said the brand will undergo a full rebrand, which will include relaunching its website in August and updating its imagery. And next year, Wavytalk will likely expand its retail presence.