The secret sauce behind Aesop’s cult status hand wash

It’s not common for people to spend $43 on hand soap, but somehow, Aesop has convinced customers to do so.

Aesop first launched hand wash in 2006 with the Resurrection Aromatique, followed by Reverence Aromatique in 2012. Since then, it has steadily accrued cult status through its evergreen products, curated hospitality distribution, placement in-store as a high-touch moment for customers and notable packaging. L’Oréal Group acquired the Australian-based brand for $2.5 billion in 2023. Aesop has 75 U.S. stores, plus retail partners like Dermstore, Revolve and Saks Fifth Avenue, plus more than 100 amenities partners, including the Downtown L.A. and Santa Monica Proper Hotels, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Le Coucou restaurant in New York City. As the No. 1 new customer acquisition product for the brand, hand wash naturally leads people to explore the larger hand and body category, including hand balm lotions. Globally, one Aesop hand balm is sold every 26 seconds. On May 1, Aesop will expand its hand balm assortment with a new edition called Eleos Aromatique.

Sylvie Kilduff, regional gm of Aesop, spoke with Glossy about the cult status of its hand wash and what the brand does to bolster its coveted cultural position. Kilduff also discussed how the brand approaches hospitality and what comes next on the heels of the hand category’s momentum. The following conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Why is the Aesop hand wash so iconic today?

“What made these products so iconic is that Aesop took what is essentially a functional product and elevated it through beautiful aromas and formulas beyond its functional role. Thus, Aesop also elevated [handwashing] through an intention or ritual. To me, that’s the combination that turned these products into icons.

Also, people’s experience with our brand when they visit our stores is never a simple transactional experience. There is a whole element of education, a conversation, and we talk to all of a person’s senses when they come to the store. The customer will end up having a cup of tea, and our retail consultants will invite the customer to a sink [located in the store]. That’s usually where the in-store experience starts. And as [sales associates] follow the customer through this experience, they learn more about the customer and their lifestyle, preferred product textures and skin type. Hand wash is the No. 1 [new customer] acquisition category for Aesop in the U.S. Hand and body sales have grown at a 21% annual compound growth rate since 2008.

It’s also important to have distinctive packaging, a distinctive scent and a distinctive everything. That’s ultimately also what differentiates a brand and what makes it unique and special.”

Does the brand try to promote the hand wash as a status symbol?

“I wouldn’t say we are promoting a status symbol because that’s not who we are or what we do. Aesop occupies an interesting sweet spot in the market in that we offer and combine products that offer good performance while amplifying all the sensorial aspects of a luxurious product. The combination of these two elements makes our positioning unique.”

What is the plan to capitalize on the boom in hand care?

“On May 1, we’ll introduce Eleos Aromatique, our third hand balm in the [hand care] category and first since 2012. It’s a way to celebrate our 30-plus years of heritage in hand care. It’s also the opportunity to spotlight Resurrection and bring back focus on the whole category. We can recruit new customers, introduce them to a new product and expand our offering to our existing customers. … We aim to grow faster than the [hand care] market.”

How do Aesop’s amenities partnerships play a role in supporting the hand-care category?

“Hospitality is an area where we often focus. We’re really careful in selecting the partners for amenities. We will take time to meet with the founders to understand their approach to food, hospitality and service, and try to experience the character of the space firsthand before we put our products in any of those locations. It’s about ensuring that everything we do is authentic and that Aesop and its partners are aligned regarding design aesthetics, values, service, et cetera.”