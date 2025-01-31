The Mane Choice gets a rebrand and names first global ambassador

Eleven years in, textured hair-care brand The Mane Choice is getting a refresh.

Announced on Friday, the brand, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye, has undergone a complete rebrand, including a modernized logo and updated, minimal packaging. The new logo will be rolled out across all of The Mane Choice’s social channels and on its shelf space at its retail partners including Sally Beauty, CVS and Walgreens.

The Mane Choice is rolling out its new packaging in waves, starting with its bestselling SKU, the Alpha Multivitamin Growth Oil. Its latest product innovation, the 48 Hour Edge Control, will follow. The Mane Choice’s 2025 product launches, including a new bond repair system and heat protectant mousse, will also hit the shelves with the updated packaging.

“We wanted to keep a tie to our legacy but bring it into the here and now,” said Michelle Harris, director of brand marketing at The Mane Choice.

Much of the new packaging will be focused on highlighting the products’ science, clinical testing and efficacious claims for all of its product assortment. “We tightened up the copy and made sure that, in terms of benefits, they were easily recognizable, especially if you’re in store and shopping off the shelf. We want to have that impact right away as you’re walking down the aisle,” she said.

As part of the rebrand, The Mane Choice has also tapped Jamaican dancehall music artist Shenseea (8.1 million Instagram followers) as its first-ever global ambassador. Shenseea will front The Mane Choice’s relaunch campaign and supporting assets. Shenseea will also take part in future campaigns and product launches and will post about the brand on her personal social media accounts. In addition, The Mane Choice will work with Shenseea to integrate brand placements into her daily lifestyle activities, such as behind-the-scenes moments during the Grammys and backstage at upcoming concerts.

“[Throughout this partnership], I’ll be focused on [incorporating The Mane Choice] in all of my music videos and my social media and trying to blast it out all over. [I’ll also be] showing me using the products, [with the goal of ] influencing people to embrace their authenticity,” Shenseea told Glossy. “[Showing] your natural self is so important these days. We need more [examples] of self-love, and The Mane choice helps to promote that,” she added.

Moving forward, community-building initiatives with the goal of increasing brand awareness will be one of the brand’s top priorities, Harris said. In the past, The Mane Choice has achieved this goal through influencer marketing and grassroots community projects. In July 2024, The Mane Choice hosted its first influencer trip, bringing content creators to Toronto for Caribana. Harris shared that the trip resulted in 3 million organic social impressions and 8.2 million OOH impressions. Meanwhile, The Mane Choice’s website clicks increased by 156%, and mentions of the brand across social platforms increased by 400%. In addition, its unique profile visits on Instagram increased by 2,500%.

“Influencers, at this point in our marketing, are very important. .… We want to leverage influencers in a way that is going to help drive sales for the brand. … Once we increase awareness, that’s going to help the brand grow,” Harris said.

In addition to investing in influencer marketing as a community strategy, The Mane Choice will up its community participation by supporting small organizations such as I AM H.A.I.R BEAUTY (@stylesbyvee), an NYC-based organization that empowers individuals through beauty and wellness. In 2024, The Mane Choice provided products for the organization’s class.

In 2019, The Mane Choice was acquired by personal care company MAV Beauty Brands, which was then acquired by investment firm Nexus Capital in 2023. MAV Beauty Brands is also home to Marc Anthony hair care, Cake Beauty and Renpure, a plant-based beauty company. Mav Beauty’s last reported earnings revealed the brand’s second-quarter 2023 total revenue of $20.7 million, compared to $25.4 million in the same quarter a year prior.

“The mission is always to grow, so that’s what we’re setting our sights on: growing and doubling our business,” Harris said.