SkinCeuticals launches virtual skin-care consultations with professionals

In a saturated skin-care market, personalized, expert guidance has become a valuable differentiator. SkinCeuticals, known for its dermatological expertise, is leaning into that notion with its new Pro 1:1 Virtual Consultations.

SkinCeuticals’ virtual consultation service, designed with technology partners Bambuser and Booxi, aims to bridge the gap between high-end skin care and personalized care. The integration of Bambuser’s live video capabilities and Booxi’s appointment-scheduling platform allows consumers to book consultations or jump into conversations with experts while browsing. This is a free service.

Ekaterina Royzen, vp of -e-commerce and digital services for L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, described the initiative as a customer-driven move. “The launch was driven by a commitment to enhancing the customer experience,” said Royzen. “We recognized a growing need for accessible expert guidance, and this service offers personalized support directly from top medical aesthetic professionals.” The service will be marketed in social channels and emails, and will have prominent placement on the SkinCeuticals website.

To bring personalization closer to skin-care customers, multiple brands have launched digital consultation programs. Estée Lauder, Shiseido and Revieve launched virtual skin-care consultations in 2020 to adapt to digital demand during the pandemic, while Reviva Labs introduced its service in 2021. The online dermatology consultation market is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6%, according to research company ReportLinker.

Since 2023, digital clienteling has also emerged as a strategy for SkinCeuticals. This involves connecting consumers with the right skin-care solutions and professionals through a tool on its website.

“Digital clienteling transforms high-end skin-care retail by creating tailored experiences that foster brand loyalty,” Royzen said.

With the Pro 1:1 Virtual Consultations, SkinCeuticals is taking digital clienteling a step further, linking customers directly with partner doctors’ offices. The brand declined to share what the money exchange was between the two parties. According to Royzen, the company partners exclusively with medical aesthetic providers who offer a full range of services.

The rise of skin-care education on social media has also fueled interest in expert insights, with more people wanting to understand ingredients and routines that will work for them. High-end brands like SkinCeuticals aim to use digital consultations to deliver the luxury experience of in-store expertise remotely, building trust and loyalty through accessible support. SkinCeuticals’ products retail for $60-$180.

“We’re prioritizing convenience, personalization and expert access, which strengthens our brand relationships,” said Royzen.

To measure the success of this initiative, SkinCeuticals will use a combination of quantitative and qualitative metrics. Conversion rates and average order value will gauge immediate customer response, while Net Promoter Scores will provide insights into customer satisfaction.

“This holistic approach will allow us to continuously optimize the experience, ensuring we’re meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” said Royzen.