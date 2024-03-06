Sienna Naturals introduces co-founder Issa Rae as face of the brand in new campaign

On Tuesday, plant-based hair-care brand Sienna Naturals released the first in a series of videos for its new “Rooted in Real” campaign, featuring Issa Rae, the actress, writer, producer and co-founder of the brand. The focus of 13-year-old Sienna Naturals, originally founded by Hannah Diop, is repairing hair health from the root, starting with the scalp. Rae joined as co-owner of the brand in 2020.

The one-minute short, which launched on the brand’s Instagram and TikTok, features Rae getting “real” about the frustration many consumers with textured hair face during wash day. “The Rooted in Real campaign isn’t just about products; it’s about a movement — one that champions authenticity, wellness and the beauty of diversity,” Rae said.

“I wasn’t aware until working with Hannah [Diop] that, in the same ways we take care of our skin and watch what we eat, we should be super mindful of what we’re putting on our scalp,” Rae said. “[For this campaign], I was able to be authentic about [related] struggles and also poke fun at [myself].”

In terms of the goals for the campaign, Rae said she hopes it resonates with Sienna Naturals’s existing consumers, introduces the brand to new customers and, overall, encourages the audience to reclaim wash day.

“I hope people feel seen and appreciated and are curious enough to see if [Sienna Naturals] products will work for their hair,” said Rae.

The “Rooted in Real” campaign marks Rae’s first video spot for the brand. This year, as part of a revamped marketing strategy focused on increasing the brand’s connection with its community, Rae will be more visible as the face of the brand. In addition, the founders plan to increase the brand’s engagement with customers on social media and up education around the brand and its products.

“What Sienna Naturals has been missing is storytelling, [including how Issa [Rae] and I came together and why she’s a part of Sienna Naturals,” said Diop. “We also want to get clearer about our goals and the lane we want to own in the textured hair-care market.”

Next, the founders plan to roll out a longer, more emotional film about textured hair care this summer and are in the process of planning several IRL brand events, including meet-and-greets and pop-ups with retail partners. Sienna Naturals is currently available for purchase on its own site, as well as at Credo Beauty, Erewhon and Revolve. In December, the brand was selected to be part of Sephora’s 2024 Accelerate Incubator Program.

“Our primary [sales] channel is direct-to-consumer,” said Diop. Sienna Naturals declined to share revenue figures.

Finally, showcasing the efficacy of its product assortment will be among the brand’s ongoing focuses, Diop said. All of Sienna Naturals’ products are formulated with what the brand calls Rooted Technology, a proprietary blend of more than 20 clean active ingredients crafted by chemists.

“We pivoted from mass retail into prestige retail last year, and that’s really worked for our brand,” Diop said. “We’re seeing really strong growth in those channels. … At Erewhon, our styling products [have been] No. 1 in the category every week since we’ve launched.”

Diop added that the brand plans to expand to the professional channel this year. “[Professional stylists] are buying our product at retail from us on DTC, so creating something that services that segment is a top priority,” she said.