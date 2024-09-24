Shiseido launches immersive experience at Macy’s to promote its most premium skin-care line

Shiseido is taking luxury beauty to new heights with The Essence of Enmei, a 4D immersive experience featured at Macy’s Herald Square from September 26-29.

Developed in collaboration with immersive tech company Xydrobe, which has previously worked with Dr. Barbara Sturm, the experience highlights the science and craftsmanship behind Shiseido’s Future Solution LX collection, its most premium skin-care line. Products in the Future Solution LX collection, including the Legendary Enmei Ultimate Renewing Cream, range in price from $100-$500.

At the core of the experience is the Enmei herb, a rare Japanese botanical known for its regenerative properties that is featured in the Future Solution LX range. Once they enter a pod, visitors are taken on a virtual journey through Japanese landscapes. Visuals, sounds, scents and wind are used to immerse guests in the story behind the product.

“This project is about blending luxury and technology in a way that enhances the brand’s premium positioning,” says Dina Fierro, svp of Shiseido’s Web3 and Metaverse Group. “Each element of ‘The Essence of Enmei’ epitomizes what a luxury immersive experience can be.” That includes the inherent privacy and comfort of the pod, the human eye-level graphics and the spatially-designed immersive audio, she said. Shiseido brands including Ulé have remained tech-forward, even as the web3 buzz has died down.

“We didn’t want to overcomplicate the experience for the customer, but we also wanted to maximize immersion,” said Nell Lloyd-Malcolm, CEO of Xydrobe. “Each sensory element of the experience is customizable, which allowed us to incorporate scents of some of the landscapes you explore, plus the ingredients and elements of the product itself.”

The immersive experience is part of Shiseido’s larger strategy to position Future Solution LX as a product for the luxury market. Alessio Rossi, evp of Shiseido U.S. marketing, said this launch is just the start of a broader campaign aimed at VIP customers and exclusive retail events.

“Future Solution LX represents the pinnacle of Shiseido’s creativity and science,” said Rossi. “We have a strategic plan that goes beyond this experience, involving high-end retail partnerships, VIP events and collaborations with influencers who resonate with our audience.”

Rossi said Shiseido’s plans include rolling out exclusive treatments, like its Yutaka facial, at select retailers. The Yutaka facial is a luxurious, personalized treatment using Shiseido’s Future Solution LX products for deep skin rejuvenation and anti-aging benefits.

In addition, it will secure partnerships with influencers who align with the brand’s values. “Our approach to influencer marketing is highly curated — we focus on authenticity and engagement with affluent consumers who appreciate luxury,” Rossi said. Shiseido will seed the new collection to affluent social creators to generate buzz and drive product trials, while also engaging its community and loyal customers to strengthen connections.

According to Rossi, the success of ‘The Essence of Enmei’ will be based on several metrics, including “brand awareness, engagement including cumulative time spent, retail lift and brand perception.”

Shiseido reported its first-half earnings on August 8, revealing an operating loss of ¥2.7 billion ($18.2 million) for the six months ending June 30, compared to a profit of ¥13.63 billion ($91.9 million) in the same period last year. The company attributed the loss to reduced consumer spending in China due to weakening economic sentiment. Despite these challenges, its net sales increased by 2.9% to ¥508.54 billion ($3.43 billion) in the first half.