Selena Gomez on growing Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund in 2024

This story was originally part of the 2024 Glossy 50 feature. Click here to see all of this year’s honorees.

In 2024, there was much chatter about Rare Beauty: Who may buy it? When? For how much? For now, none of those questions have been answered. But Selena Gomez is trying to build a brand where none of that is the point.

In October, Rare Beauty ran its first television ads, as part of a campaign dubbed “Love Your Rare.” Summarizing its message, Gomez said, “I just want people to understand that it’s not always about the makeup — it’s about who we are, and celebrating that.”

To sell products, the products must be good — but Rare has always put an equal emphasis on its community and mission to raise $100 million to support youth mental health. The second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, in late October, added $2 million to that goal. And on World Mental Health Day, Sephora donated 100% of its global sales from both stores and online purchases to the Fund, adding another $2 million. The brand will release an official figure for 2024 funds raised next year.

Of course, Rare Beauty also sells a lot of products. In September, Bloomberg reported that Gomez was officially a billionaire, thanks, in large part, to the brand.

Late last year, Rare Beauty entered the body care category with its Find Comfort collection. And it’s ending this year with a new fragrance collection, dubbed Awaken Confidence. It includes a fragrance mist and body cream. “I’m so excited — I get so proud of the products,” Gomez said.

Mental health feels particularly pertinent right now, in an extremely politically divided environment and on the heels of an emotional election cycle. When asked how her goals for the Fund have changed both as the brand has grown, and in the current climate, Gomez said, “I genuinely want to [help the] communities that aren’t being respected. If anything, it has inspired me to want to do more for the Latinx community and for the LGBTQ [community]. I just want my heart to be with these people, and I don’t want to lose hope. So, maybe it’s [Rare Beauty] getting more involved in [these issues] — not that we don’t [work with those communities already]. Everyone deserves to feel seen and deserves to be authentically who they are.”