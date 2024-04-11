Research Briefing: Why brands are popping up in the Coachella Valley this weekend

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we look at the brands participating in Coachella pop-up events this weekend and what marketers are saying about the effectiveness of live event marketing strategies.

Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of fashion, luxury and beauty?

Apply to join the Glossy research panel.

Coming up this weekend: The thousands of concert goers who will be entrenched in the Coachella Valley this weekend are prime consumer targets for brands eager to display their products in front of a mass audience. For years, the Coachella music festival has provided a fun backdrop for brands looking to put their experiential marketing tactics to work on an audience of young and trendy consumers.

Coinciding with the first weekend of Coachella, Revolve Festival, which is hosted by online retailer Revolve near Coachella, is a highly anticipated annual VIP-exclusive party that creates a lot of buzz and viral moments for brands. This year Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, Haily Beiber’s beauty brand Rhode, sunscreen brand Supergoop and sunglass brand Quay Australia have lined up to sponsor the star-studded, invite-only festival. The Instagrammable moments that celebrities and influencers post for their large social media audiences eager to catch glimpses of the event bring attention to the brands sponsoring the fun.

Another unofficial Coachella after-party, Neon Carnival, is also attracting brand sponsors and innovative pop-ups. Hydration company Liquid I.V. will host a branded mocktail bar, and hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer is bringing a custom whack-a-mole game in which players can earn brushes and other prizes.

The Gallery Desert House, where some influencers will stay during the weekend, is sponsored by Dove and CoverGirl. To spur organic content creation throughout the weekend, the house will be stocked with Dove and CoverGirl products, and include makeup artists and even a wellness oasis with cold plunges, saunas, IV therapies, slides and smoothies.

Survey analysis: Marketers and brand leaders are betting on live events for building relationships with consumers, calling events critical to their businesses. According to a survey conducted by Sweap, 89% of marketers say events are critical to reach their business objectives and 60% see event sponsorships as a good option for increasing brand awareness. A large percentage of executives at these companies (60%) also believe events are the most important marketing channel for achieving corporate goals.

See research from all Digiday Media Brands:

Glossy+ Research

Digiday+ Research

Modern Retail+ Research