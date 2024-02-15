Research Briefing: Super Bowl ‘prank’ ad by CeraVe and Michael Cera stirs up frenzy of Google searches

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we analyze Google Trends data on searches related to CeraVe’s Super Bowl commercial with actor Michael Cera.

Google searches for “CeraVe owner” jump 1350% after Super Bowl ad aired

Hot topic: It’s been a long-running joke in the skincare community that actor Michael Cera is the owner of CeraVe. This year, the skincare company decided to lean into the joke and bring in the actor as an official brand spokesman. The buzz intensified when CeraVe added to speculation around Cera’s involvement by giving the actor its products that he was shown holding in paparazzi photos on Page Six and sending influencers PR boxes supposedly from the actor himself. In an interview with Bobbi Altoff, the actor coyly responded to Altoff’s question about whether he started the brand with, “I like to say I have some skin in the game, and I leave it at that.” This all built up a 30-second ad spot for CeraVe in last Sunday’s Super Bowl. The ad reportedly cost the brand $7 million.

Research dive: Glossy+ Research analyzed available Google Trends data for the week surrounding the Super Bowl to see the impact this ad had on search interest. After the Super Bowl commercial aired, searches for “cerave owner” increased 1350%. Searches for “does michael cera own cerave” followed second with an 850% increase in search frequency.

The “CeraVe” brand experienced a large surge in interest on Google Search as soon as the commercial aired on Sunday. And on average, searches related to the brand have increased five points compared to the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

