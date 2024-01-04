Research Briefing: CES 2024 is set to showcase the next era of AI beauty technology

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we showcase research findings from our recently released State of AI report. This report examines the dramatic shift towards generative AI marketers experienced in 2023 after the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of fashion, luxury and beauty?
Apply to join the Glossy research panel.
Majority of marketers use third-party vendors to build AI solutions
Breaking news: At last year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, large personal care companies including L’Oreal and Amorepacific unveiled award-winning AI technology like personalized product mixing and computerized makeup application. This year’s CES event, which takes place Jan. 9-12, is set to once again showcase emerging beauty technology. Amorepacific has been given the CES 2024 Innovation Award ahead of the event for its Lipcure Beam technology, which uses a precision sensor to diagnose the condition and moisture level of the lips. And L’Oreal’s CEO Nicolas Hieronimus will deliver the first-ever keynote speech from a beauty company on how they are currently leveraging AI technology. To build these AI solutions, L’Oréal has many technology partnerships with startups, tech powerhouses and academic institutions, and invested billions in its in-house research and innovation capabilities.
Research findings: Marketers’ use of third-party vendors to help build AI solutions increased from 53% in 2022 to 62% in 2023, Glossy+ Research’s survey found. Meanwhile, the percentage of marketers building their own in-house solutions remained fairly steady, increasing by just two percentage points year over year. What has dropped, is the number of marketers using a combination of in-house and third-party vendors to develop AI solutions, down 11 percentage points in 2023.
See research from all Digiday Media Brands: