Research Briefing: Beyoncé’s Cécred joins list of celeb brands finding success with fans, beauty enthusiasts

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we dive into Beyoncé’s new hair-care brand launch and examine how other celebrity beauty brands have seen rapid sales growth in the last year.

Celeb beauty brands surpassed $1 billion in sales last year

Breaking news: This arrival of hair-care brand Cécred by Beyoncé this week was met with much industry fanfare. This eight-piece collection is inspired by “hair rituals from global cultures” with a focus on nourishing all hair types — especially textures that need more moisture. Cécred is led by CEO Grace Ray, former CEO of Living Proof and Milani.

Beyoncé’s golden locks have long been a signature look for the artist. But her connection to the hair industry started when she was a young girl helping her mother, Tina Knowles, at her own Houston-based salon “Headliners Hair Salon.” Beyoncé’s hair-care line was created in collaboration with her mom and serves as a continuation of her involvement with the history and culture of black hair care.

Cécred enters an already crowded hair-care space, with many celebrity-founded brands:

TPH (available at Target and Walmart) by actress Taraji P. Henson

Pattern Beauty (available at Ulta) by actress Tracee Ellis Ross

Flawless Curls (available at Amazon and Sally Beauty) by actress Gabrielle Union

Donna’s Recipe (available at Amazon and Ulta) by chef Tabitha Brown

Kenya Moore Hair (available at Sally Beauty) by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore

4u by Tia (available at Walmart) by actress Tia Mowry

Inala (available at Amazon and Urban Outfitters) by TV personality and actress Alani Nicole “La La” Anthony

Research dive: Forty-three celebrity beauty brands tracked in a study by NielsenIQ surpassed $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2023. During the 52 weeks ending Nov. 4, 2023, celebrity beauty brands also experienced greater sales growth than the total beauty category — up 57.8% versus the prior year, while total beauty was up 11.1%, according to NIQ. Celebrity brands that saw the most success were those whose founder had a clear purpose and authentic connection with their followers, indicating that loyal beauty consumers and enthusiasts want to know the “why” behind a brand.

