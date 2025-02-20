Pvolve introduces workouts for menopause, fertility

Functional fitness brand Pvolve is going all in on women’s health and longevity this year.

Announced on Thursday, the 8-year-old brand, known for its clinically proven workouts that support longevity through sculpting and strengthening, is expanding its Clinical Advisory Board with the addition of Dr. Jessica Shepherd as its head of medical affairs.

With this new partnership, Dr. Shepherd, a board-certified OB/GYN and expert in longevity, will work to create and implement new programming, including more workout series for menopause, fertility and pelvic floor health, some of which launched on the Pvolve app on Thursday. In her role, Dr. Shepherd will also publish exclusive clinical studies for Pvovle with the goal of advancing women’s health research. Pvolve’s in-house trainers will collaborate with Dr. Shepherd to also introduce new workouts for peri- and post-menopausal clients, which will roll out in the fall.

“A lot of times, [women] focus on cardiovascular exercise. … But because of how our muscle mass and bone density decrease over time, [cardiovascular exercises] aren’t enough to solidify and strengthen those parts of our bodies as we age. That is why we start to see such a downward trajectory,” Dr. Shepherd said. “With these new exercises, we’re focusing on those body parts that have been overlooked and allowing women to feel comfortable [doing strength training]. … The biggest challenges women face when it comes to exercise and aging are knowing the importance of [weight training] and also feeling comfortable entering these arenas.”

To promote its new longevity initiative, Pvolve is primarily focused on education. Throughout the year, the brand will use its social media platforms to release educational and workout videos with its trainers and actress Jennifer Aniston, the brand’s ambassador since 2023. Pvolve is also sharing the announcement and new initiatives in its Facebook and WhatsApp groups, and it’s organizing exclusive workouts at its studio locations to introduce its new, specialized routines.

In addition, later this year, Pvolve will release new equipment for the new workouts, which will feature heavier weights to help women maintain and strengthen their bone density. More challenges incorporating the workouts are slated to roll out later in the year. Pvolve’s online membership is $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. Its studio pricing varies by location, but unlimited memberships start at $189 per month.

In the last couple of years, longevity has snowballed into a massive wellness category. Since 2020, the top 50 longevity-focused companies have raised more than $1 billion in venture funding, signaling the growing opportunity.

“Women go through so many different changes with our hormones. And now, especially after Covid, people are starting to see that movement can be a piece of their wellness puzzle,” Rachel Katzman, co-founder of Pvolve, told Glossy. “Yes, it’s supplements, sleep and nutrition, but the movement component is finally making its way in there as a preventative option.”

Dr. Shepherd added, “We are at the starting phases — in research, clinical medicine and science — of truly understanding the importance of women’s health [in relation] to perimenopause and menopause and midlife in general. We want women to invest in themselves so much more, and that would mean the continuation of innovation, … which is why this a movement.”

Pvolve offers a streaming membership with over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way live virtual studio and targeted series, which are all accessible online and via Apple and Google apps. Currently, Pvolve has studio locations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, along with franchises across the U.S. and Canada. Katzman shared that Pvolve plans to open at least 20 new studios by the end of this year, which will bring the brand up to 40 locations across the U.S.

According to the last reported earnings in September, Pvolve, which is privately owned, was on track for its second consecutive year of record growth, with a 225% revenue increase in 2024. The brand credited its growth to significant franchise deals, new clinical studies and its continued partnership with Aniston. What’s more, the company reported 300% franchise studio location growth year-over-year at the close of 2024.