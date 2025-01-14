NuFace kicks off 20th anniversary with skin-care tool promising rapid results

Twenty years in, NuFace is expanding its microcurrent device assortment with the launch of the Fix MicroWand, announced on Tuesday.

After launching in 2005, NuFace entered the beauty tools market in 2007 with its pioneering namesake product: an at-home handheld microcurrent device designed to tighten and sculpt the face. NuFace has since added three products to its assortment, including one for the body.

Retailing for $195 and available through NuFace’s e-commerce site and Sephora, the Fix MicroWand is NuFace’s answer to its customers’ demand for a compact and budget-friendly microcurrent product that provides quick tightening and sculpting results. The wand comes in three treatment modes designed to depuff the eyes, plump the lips and reduce fine lines. It is FDA-cleared and guarantees to provide results in three minutes.

According to Tera Peterson, aesthetician and co-founder of NuFace, the wand was crafted with NuFace’s three core consumer groups in mind. NuFace has an “ultra natural” client who isn’t interested in exploring Botox or other surgical procedures “but still wants something that can lift, tone and contour their face,” she said. It also has clients who dabble in Botox, fillers and laser treatments — for them, the wand will complement those regular treatments, Peterson said. Lastly, for those clients who have already gotten a facelift or other surgical treatments, the wand can help increase circulation, provide further lift and give skin a beautiful glow.

To promote the new product, NuFace has partnered with Patrick Ta, makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty. Both Patrick Ta Beauty and NuFace are exclusive to Sephora. Ta will post about the wand on his social accounts, which NuFace will cross-promote. Those posts will include get-ready-with-me videos and educational videos on how to use the tool. Across its social channels, NuFace will also post content from its brand ambassadors and customers who received the product early, as well as how-to videos and new product imagery. In addition, the brand plans to host in-person events in New York and Los Angeles, the latter of which will be pushed back due to the ongoing wildfires that have wreaked havoc across the greater L.A. area.

While NuFace has an app that features 14 treatments and tutorials that pair with the brand’s devices, the new wand does not yet have its own set of guides. However, Peterson said a handful of tutorials will be added to the app this quarter. “We’re planning to [invest heavily in] and innovate within the app this year,” she said.

In recent years, the skin-care device category has surged in popularity thanks in part to the rise of social media and at-home treatments. According to data from market research company Zion, the home use beauty devices market size was worth $14.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $102.26 billion by 2032. Shark Beauty launched its first skin-care tool earlier this month.



In 2021, NuFace surpassed $150 million in retail sales and has since experienced over 100% growth. Peterson shared that international sales have significantly increased and now account for at least 30% of NuFace's sales. This year, NuFace plans to expand its business in the U.K. and Australia through its app and in-person events.



In addition, NuFace will invest heavily in community intiatives and innovation as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. That will include launching at least six new devices and hosting more educational events.



"One of the things that we've learned throughout the years is that innovations needed at a faster clip," Peterson said. "We've been a global company for over a decade now, and different parts of the world innovate faster. We're bringing that innovation cadence here to the U.S."



She added, "We're also going back to our roots and taking care of our clients [when they come for treatments in the office]."