Snif and Monet McMichael’s fragrance collaboration launches at Ulta Beauty

Niche fragrances are having a moment, and 3-year-old Snif is getting in on the action with its latest partnership.

In June, the fragrance brand launched the Rose Era scent with TikToker Monet McMichael (3.8 million TikTok followers). On Sunday, the collaboration launched in all Ulta Beauty doors and on Ulta.com, making it the brand’s first collab sold across Ulta’s sales channels. Rose Era retails for $65 and comes in one size, 30 millimeters.

“We wanted to create a scent that was truly Monet’s, and we are thankful for how involved and committed she was from beginning to end,” Bryan Edwards, co-founder of Snif, told Glossy. Rose Era is the first floral fragrance in Snif’s lineup — the fruity, floral scent includes notes of rose, strawberry, white moss and saffron. “The reviews since we launched a month ago have been outstanding, which speaks to the care and excitement Monet contributed to the process,” Edwards said.

For her part, McMichael said she was a fan Snif before being approached for the partnership. “I know Snif is a newer startup brand, but that didn’t scare me away. I’m never looking for numbers or how much clout a brand has,” McMichael said. “What’s [important to me] is when there’s quality in a product, and they blew me away with every single [fragrance] drop and also their unique scents.”

Since working with Snif to create the scent, McMichael has been featured on the brand’s social pages and website landing page. McMichael has also posted about the collab across her social media channels, and in June, she hosted a launch party for the scent in NYC.

Partnering with McMichael comes with its perks. In January 2023, McMichael’s content from Tarte’s #TrippinWithTarte Dubai trip reportedly earned $1.4 million in earned media value across 21 posts.

Before June’s launch of the fragrance, Rose Era amassed a waitlist of more than 20,000 customers, Edwards said. And the Rose Era scent’s first month of sales was five times that of its prior best-seller. Timed with the Ulta launch, Snif is now upping its investment in marketing the collaboration.

“Showing up in brick and mortar also allows us to plan fun, IRL events with Monet [McMichael] and her fans,” he said. One such event will be her first-ever meet and greet.

Owned and co-founded by Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards in October 2020, Snif officially launched in Ulta Beauty in April. The brand rose to popularity thanks to co-signs from A-listers such as Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, as well as collaborations with public figures and creators including Stephanie Shepherd (1.9 million Instagram followers) and Harry Hudson (973,000 Instagram followers).

Edwards declined to share the brand’s revenue but said, “We expect to eclipse 100% year-over-year growth in 2024.”

He added, “Throughout the rest of the year, we plan to increase our SKUs and assortment at Ulta. Our Rose Era launch is the first major step in our retail growth.”