JSHealth Vitamins sets its sights on the US market

As the U.S. supplements market continues to boom, 6-year-old wellness brand JSHealth Vitamins is investing to increase its presence in the category.

With products ranging from $10-$325, Australia-based JSHealth Vitamins has sold over 7 million units globally, and in 2023, it saw an 84% year-over-year increase in subscribing customers receiving monthly shipments of its products.

The brand has long had a presence in the U.S. market via Amazon, and local consumers becoming more health-conscious post-pandemic inspired the decision to focus on the U.S. market this year, said Jessica Sepel, clinical nutritionist and co-founder of JSHealth Vitamins. In 2023, JSHealth Vitamins experienced 300% year-over-year growth in the U.S. market, boosting its reported valuation to $600 million.

“We’re putting a lot of our focus on the U.S. as a big growth [opportunity], and we want to understand the customers here,” Sepel said.

As Sepel explained, breaking into the U.S. market can be a tough feat for an independently owned, non-U.S.-based brand. With celebrity-backed brands such as Lo Bosworth’s Love Wellness, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Wellness, as well as beauty behemoths including L’Oreal entering the space through beauty ingestibles, gaining an edge in the market requires a strategic investment of resources.

For its part, JSHealth Vitamins is opting to up its investments in its Amazon storefront, its influencer marketing strategy and its sponsorships of key cultural events, including Coachella, to deepen its relationship with the U.S. community.

“We renovated our Amazon pages,” Sepel said. That included updating the branding and copy to be easier for consumers to understand and better align with the brand’s mission. The brand will also invest in Amazon ads, amplify its Amazon reviews, and work with more celebrities to drive traffic to Amazon through paid partnerships and Amazon’s affiliate program. “We’re in an Amazon growth period,” said Sepel. She declined to share the brand’s Amazon investment.

Outside of Amazon, JSHealth Vitamins will update its influencer partnerships to include one-on-one health-focused consultations with L.A.-based celebs and influencers to boost organic traffic. Most recently, the brand teamed with professional dancer and TV personality Alison Holker (@allisonholker, 3.8 million followers). “I wanted to know what she’s struggling with and give her a regimen that included lifestyle changes as well as supplements,” Sepel said. Sepel plans to conduct 4-5 of these consultations per week.

For further promotion, the brand will host pop-ups in partnership with The A List, an L.A.-based marketing agency that doubles as a product showroom for celebrity clientele.

JSHealth Vitamins currently sells in 1,800 retail stores in Australia and over 1,000 in the U.K., and officially launched in Singapore this month. Sepel shared that the brand has no immediate plans to sell in physical retail in the U.S. as part of its expansion plans. “We’re still in the early phases, and we first want to figure out how we’re going to stand out among the other brands,” said Sepel.

In 2023, the supplements market value was estimated to be worth $57 billion, as reported by Future Market Insights, and it’s projected to reach $239 billion by 2028, according to Research and Markets. Of that, U.S. consumers will reportedly drive 3.6% of its growth.