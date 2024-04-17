Jergens introduces ‘And Just Like That’ star as brand ambassador

And just like that, actress Nicole Ari Parker is the new face of Jergens’ Mother’s Day campaign.

On Wednesday, Jergens announced a collaboration with Ari Parker and kicked off its Mother’s Day campaign featuring the actress, who stars on the HBO show “And Just Like That.” Parker worked with fashion jeweler Adina Eden to co-design a limited-edition bracelet inspired by Jergens’s most identifiable scent, Cherry Almond. The bracelet is being offered complimentary with any Original Scent Cherry Almond purchase of $15 or more on the brand’s website.

Leading up to Mother’s Day, Parker (1.6 million Instagram followers) will appear in Jergens’s social posts across Meta platforms and on YouTube, plus she’ll post about the campaign on her own social accounts. In addition, the campaign’s commercial will run during the ABC morning show “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“Mother’s Day is a moment Jergens can own and [when we can showcase] the brand’s generational history while also tailoring it to the world that we live in today,” said Stephanie Kimutis, associate director of core consumer care at Jergens. “We want all moms to feel celebrated, and this marks a kickoff for our yearlong theme.”

The campaign is meant to target Jergens’s biggest consumer demographic: women ages 18-54, with a large percentage being in their mid-to-late-30s. The ads will feature mothers from several generations using Cherry Almond-scented Jergens and sharing the product’s history with their families.

Founded in 1882, Jergens was acquired by the personal care product manufacturing company Kao Corporation in 1988. Since then, the brand has expanded from its core focus of lotion to new product categories, including self-tanner in 2005 and fragrance in 2023.

Kimutis says Jergens’ lotion in its original Cherry Almond scent has always been its highest-performing product. As such, it’s been the focus of a Mother’s Day campaign every year since 2020. Past Mother’s Day brand ambassadors have included actress Leslie Mann and influencers @team2moms (6.9 million TikTok followers) and @stylishlystella (46,900 Instagram followers).

“We expect about a 5% growth in total Jergens lotion sales [this year]. Our original scent [contributes] about 3-5% of our total sales,” Kimutis said. In February, Kao Corporation reported full-year 2023 earnings of $9.91 million, down 1.2% from the year prior. Kao Corporation also owns Bioré, Oribe and Curél.

Moving forward, Kimutis said Jergens plans to invest heavily in marketing on TikTok and TikTok Shop — the brand will launch TikTok Shop as it rolls out this year’s Mother’s Day campaign. “TikTok has been a big surprise for us — it’s even rivaling the reach of linear TV,” Kimutis said.