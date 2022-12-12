Inside Erewhon’s beauty ambitions

Already the go-to among the wellness set for $20 smoothies and adaptogen beverages, Erewhon is ramping up its beauty offering.

With over 150 beauty brands in stock, the upscale L.A.-based grocery chain is granting more visibility to the category as it shows strength in sales. On December 1, Erewhon introduced its first beauty brand partner endcap display featuring the refillable body-care startup Uni, which launched at the retailer on the same day. While retailer’s shelf space has long been a coveted launchpad for wellness food, beverage and supplement brands such as Bella Hadid’s Kiin Euphorics drink brand, it is increasingly positioning itself as a go-to for beauty brands targeting an affluent health- and eco-minded customer base.

Beauty products “perform really well” at Erewhon, said Maren Giuliano, the retailer’s vp of health and wellness, who heads up both its supplements and adjacent beauty section. “It’s an area that we want to keep developing, because the customers are there.”

When Giuliano joined Erewhon a year and a half ago, one of her main goals was to “expand more, on the beauty side,” she said. Its selection is “more supplement-heavy,” for now.