How Sulwhasoo is blending heritage and innovation to reach US consumers

According to Kia Lowe, vp of e-commerce and digital services at Sulwhasoo, the secret to building a luxury skin-care brand lies in authenticity and honoring heritage.

“Storytelling has so many layers, especially with a brand that has such rich heritage,” said Lowe during a conversation onstage at Glossy’s Beauty and Wellness Summit on Tuesday. “We’ve leaned into the curiosity surrounding Korean beauty rituals, making that a core part of our strategy.” As Lowe shared, in today’s fast-paced market, storytelling and cultural resonance have become essential for brands to stand out.

Lowe joined this year’s summit to discuss how Sulwhasoo is evolving its approach to meet American consumers’ needs while staying true to its roots. “Maintaining our brand DNA while adapting to local markets is crucial,” she said. “It’s about understanding what resonates with American consumers and being willing to adjust our visuals and storytelling.”

A cornerstone of Sulwhasoo’s approach to connecting with consumers has been marketing the power of ginseng. “Ginseng has always been a symbol of longevity in Korean culture. For us, it’s not just about anti-aging but also preserving quality of life and skin health as we age,” Lowe said. By leveraging innovative bio-conversion technology, Sulwhasoo aims to push the boundaries of what skin care can achieve.

To build awareness, Sulwhasoo is strategically leveraging social platforms. “We’ve shifted from a traditional field force to partnering with creators who have a genuine affinity for our brand,” Lowe said. “It’s about building meaningful one-to-one relationships rather than using a spray-and-pray approach.” The brand’s digital strategy focuses on consumers discovering Sulwhasoo naturally on platforms they already use, like Instagram, ensuring the experience feels seamless and organic.

Luxury, Lowe emphasized, is no longer just about high price points or exclusive products. “Luxury today is less about traditional cues and more about the quality of execution,” she said. “It’s about creating an experience, whether it’s through high-end activewear or skin care.”

The brand is also exploring new ways to connect with wellness trends in the U.S. market. “We’re leaning into areas where there’s already a strong consumer affinity, like Korean wellness traditions,” Lowe said. “We’ve even explored partnerships with Korean heritage grocers to connect food, wellness and skin care.”

When asked about how brands can adapt to changing consumer behaviors, Lowe had straightforward advice: “Stay curious and be adaptable to the culture you’re entering. It’s vital to maintain your global brand identity while also listening to local consumers.”

She added, “We’re not just about pushing products; we’re about building a brand that resonates on a deeper level.”