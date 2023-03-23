Glow2Facial enters the professional facial category with former Hydrafacial exec at helm

On Thursday, a new facial treatment debuted, aiming to capture market share as a service dedicated to rejuvenation and glowing results.

The service, called Glow2Facial, combines exfoliation with oxygenation, trademarked as “Oxfolation.” It claims to plump and refine skin texture and offer the skin a luminosity post-treatment. Glow2Facial is associated with facial service company Geneo, a subsidiary of surgical and medical laser company Lumenis, which itself was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021 for $1.1 billion. In 2022, Geneo was spun out of Lumenis with CEO Clint Carnell at the helm, and it’s now building a brand around the reintroduction of Glo2Facial on the market. Carnell is the former CEO of facial service Beauty Health Company and owner of the HydraFacial brand. He led the latter brand from 2016 to its IPO in 2021.

“Spinning out gave us a disciplined focus on providers, and that’s a differentiator that impacts how consumers feel about the treatment, achieve great results, and build quality brands in the category,” said Carnell, explaining that Geneo was lost in the Lumenis portfolio, with its more than a dozen laser products. “You’ll see us double down on supporting [providers] because we think they are the key to building our [brand] together.”

Glow2Facial kicked off its annual sales meeting in January and currently has 25 field sales reps, with more hiring planned for the second half of 2023. It has over 1,000 facial-provider clients across the U.S. A Glow2Facial service costs approximately $200-$300, depending on the provider, on par with Hydrafacial and other traditional European-style facials. Glow2Facial is focused on adding providers across medspas, retail locations, hotels and day spas. That includes Omni Hotels and celebrity aestheticians Ildi Pekar and Angela Caglia. A Geneo device ranges from $25,000-$20,000, depending on the device model.

To attract providers to buy a Glow2Facial device, Geneo is focused on underscoring how the facial service is an add-on to additional treatments like Clear + Brilliant lasers or Hydrafacial, rather than a replacement. The reason for this is to demonstrate that more than one facial service can exist harmoniously in the market and that there is consumer appetite for additional treatments, said Carnell. Oxfoliation technology claims to calm the skin because it uses the Bohrs Effect to conduct exfoliation instead of chemical or physical exfoliation, the latter of which has fallen out of favor in beauty. Therefore, Glow2Facial does not conflict with other treatments or products. Glow2Facial has two additional steps after Oxfoliation: a light ultrasound experience and lymphatic drainage through microcurrent.

Several facial services have gained awareness in the last two years, whether new or not. Morpheus8, a favorite of Kim Kardashian, has been spotted on billboards in cities like Los Angeles and New York City. BroadBand Light, sometimes called BBL, has also broadened its market to providers like SkinSpirit in recent years. Though no reliable data could be found about how often people receive facial treatments in the U.S., Hydrafacial previously told Glossy that the average HydraFacial customer visits just over three treatment providers per year. According to Research and Markets data, the global facial service market will reach $1.4 Billion by 2027, with laser-based devices projected to reach $337.7 million.

Geneo plans to ramp up consumer-facing activities later this year.

“This [facial] category is attracting younger people, people of color, and more men,” said Carnell. “There’s a growing emphasis on [facials as] more like diet and exercise to look and feel your best and is part of a natural, healthy lifestyle.”