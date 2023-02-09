Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: The 5 buzziest male celebrity beauty and wellness brands

While there are plenty of wellness brands founded by female celebrities, the last two years have seen an influx of male celebrity-founded beauty and wellness brands. From Harry Styles to Brad Pitt to Michael Strahan, dozens of celebs have brought new brands to market since Pharrell launched Humanrace in late 2020.

However, not all of these brands are catching on. For Glossy, Launchmetrics looked at the most-talked-about male celebrity beauty and wellness brands in January 2023, based on MIV. A proprietary Launchmetrics metric standing for media impact value, MIV tracks the impact of influencers, print media, celebrities, official third-party partners and a brand’s own media channels.