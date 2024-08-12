Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: Rhode edges out Benefit as most talked-about blush

A quick search of #blush on TikTok will reveal around 677,000 posts — and the interest is growing. On Amazon alone, blush drove at least $58.9 million in sales in a 12-month period ending in July. And, globally, the market value is predicted to reach $3.5 billion by 2030, according to market research firm Verified Market Reports.
There are a few contributors to the meteoric rise of blush, including buzzy product drops this year from Hailey Beiber’s Rhode and clean beauty brand Saie. Of course, there is also the blush hype across social media tutorials and makeup lovers’ infatuation with perfecting current beauty looks.
“In the post-pandemic world, blush has emerged as an essential element of today’s makeup routines, becoming especially popular among Gen-Z consumers,” said Alison Bringé, CMO at Launchmetrics. “This revival has been fueled by viral TikTok trends such as ‘strawberry girl’ and ‘boyfriend blush,’ which have not only revitalized but also popularized blush products.”
For Glossy, Launchmetrics ranked the top five buzziest blushes in July, based on media impact value. A proprietary Launchmetrics metric, MIV tracks the impact of influencers, print media, celebrities, official third-party partners and a brand’s own media channels.
Launchmetrics found that Rhode’s Pock Blush claimed the No. 1 spot. “Despite launching just this June, [Rhode’s Pocket Blush] quickly became the most talked-about blush on the market, demonstrating heightened consumer enthusiasm for new products in this category,” Bringé said. Benefit’s Benetint came in at No. 2, followed by Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Power and Liquid Blushes. Saie’s Dew Blush rounded out the list at No. 5.
Rhode’s Pocket Blush launch in June was met with great excitement among consumers. Similar to the brand’s best-selling Lip Peptide treatment, the “skin-first” blush is packed with peptides and tamanu oil, a nod to the growing skinification of makeup trend. “@rhode skin // @Hailey Bieber crushed their first makeup launch,” beauty founder Bunny (@immbunny; 127.9,000 TikTok followers) captioned in her video review of the brand’s six blush shades. Fellow A-lister and beauty brand founder Kylie Jenner has also been spotted trying out the products.
Benefit’s reputation has helped it maintain its relevancy as newer, celebrity-backed brands have entered the space. According to previous Glossy reporting, Rare Beauty’s blush has become Sephora’s best-seller in the category — Selena Gomez is behind the brand. In Saie’s case, reliable products and a strong community have no doubt worked to propel its product’s prominence.