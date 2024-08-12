Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: Rhode edges out Benefit as most talked-about blush

A quick search of #blush on TikTok will reveal around 677,000 posts — and the interest is growing. On Amazon alone, blush drove at least $58.9 million in sales in a 12-month period ending in July. And, globally, the market value is predicted to reach $3.5 billion by 2030, according to market research firm Verified Market Reports.

There are a few contributors to the meteoric rise of blush, including buzzy product drops this year from Hailey Beiber’s Rhode and clean beauty brand Saie. Of course, there is also the blush hype across social media tutorials and makeup lovers’ infatuation with perfecting current beauty looks.