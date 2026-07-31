Glossy Pop Newsletter: How 16-year-old Embreigh Courtlyn turned her friend group into a $2.2 million Target launch

Target’s latest creator-led fashion bet is built around a 16-year-old Alabama creator, her highly invested young fan base and a friend group whose trips, fallouts and reunions are followed like an ongoing TikTok reality show.

Embreigh Edit, the new tween fashion line from Embreigh Courtlyn, generated more than $2.2 million in sales during its first two weeks, according to the brand. The collection launched on June 14 across Target’s more than 2,000 U.S. stores and on Target.com. Its $25 bubble hoodie and $15 asymmetrical top sold out, the brand said.

The launch comes as Target is working to shorten the distance between a consumer seeing a creator wear something and buying it. In May, the retailer introduced Club Target, which rewards emerging creators for making Target content, alongside Target Ambassadors, an LTK-powered program for more established talent.

“At Target, we’re reimagining social commerce by meeting brand enthusiasts and consumers where they are, from supporting emerging creators through Club Target to giving established creators a more integrated experience through our first-of-its-kind program with LTK,” Sarah Travis, Target’s chief digital and revenue officer, said in a statement. She said the programs were designed to create “more seamless pathways from inspiration to purchase.”

Target has also moved creators directly into product development. Its Future Collective label has released rotating fashion collections with fashion influencers including Kahlana Barfield Brown (362,000 Instagram followers) and Jeneé Naylor (561,000 Instagram followers), while lifestyle creator and actress Tabitha Brown (4.5 million on Instagram) developed four Target collections spanning fashion, food, home and entertaining.

Embreigh Edit takes that strategy into a younger, more fandom-driven corner of the internet.

Courtlyn has 6.7 million TikTok followers and 1.4 million Instagram followers. She became known for dance, lip-sync, fashion and lifestyle videos documenting teenage life before expanding her visibility through the Tiddle management company-sponsored Glow House, a collective of young creators whose friendships, crushes and shifting group dynamics became serialized social content.

“With creators, it’s almost like they’re your friends,” Kristi Kaylor, founder of talent management and brand-development company The Loft Entertainment, told Glossy. “You’re showing your personality and who you are, and the audience is connected to that creator.”

That audience does not simply want to know which hoodie Courtlyn is wearing. Fans also track who appears beside her, who has stopped appearing and whether former friends have reunited. For Embreigh Edit, that curiosity around the talent became distribution.

The line is housed in Target’s Tween Girls department and sold in girls’ sizes 8-16. Its seven color options span four styles: a $15 twist-front asymmetrical top in white and soft pink, a $25 embroidered denim skort in light and dark washes, a $25 off-the-shoulder pink sweatshirt, and a $25 bubble-hem hoodie in burgundy and soft yellow.

Courtlyn incorporated her favorite colors, plus cherry blossoms and her lucky number “3” into the designs. The “EE” insignia used across the collection was hand-drawn by her. “I wanted to make this collection special for my young audience by making [it] something I think they would love and include some of the things I love, too,” Courtlyn told Glossy.

Kaylor, who previously worked on celebrity businesses including Lindsay Lohan’s 6126 accessible fashion line, helped translate Courtlyn’s ideas into a mass-retail assortment. “The product is No. 1,” Kaylor said. “The brand is Embreigh Edit. Embreigh is the designer, and it’s here to stay.”

The rollout unfolded in stages. First, the team opened dedicated Embreigh Edit TikTok and Instagram accounts and posted videos featuring a bulletin board covered with clues. Followers were encouraged to guess what Courtlyn was building before the Target partnership was revealed. By July 30, @embreighedit had grown to more than 296,000 TikTok followers and 8.5 million likes.

On launch day, Courtlyn visited Target to see the collection in stores. Kaylor then took her to another location under the pretense of meeting the retailer’s general manager. Instead, around 20 of Courtlyn’s creator friends were hiding behind the Embreigh Edit display to surprise her and make content around the launch.

The campaign then moved to AVA Resort Cancún, where Courtlyn hosted a brand trip with friends and fellow creators. The group kayaked, swam, bowled, played arcade games and filmed content around the property while wearing the collection.

Attendees included the Clements Twins (@clementstwins; 872,800 TikTok followers), Gianna Harner (@giannaharner; 14.9 million followers), NayVee Nelson (@nayvee_nelson0; 2.5 million followers), PaisLee Nelson (@paisleenelson; 2.5 million followers), Ayiah Soufi (@ayiahsoufi_; 2.1 million followers), Sydney Thomas (@thesydneysmiles; 1.5 million followers) and Alyssa Nguyen (@alyssaavlogs; 1.4 million followers).

Brand trips increasingly operate like temporary content houses: Put a recognizable cast in a photogenic location, add a product, and let viewers follow the social plot across multiple accounts. Their value comes from both combined reach and fans’ existing knowledge of the relationships among attendees.

According to Kaylor, many of the guests were already part of Courtlyn’s friendship circle and were not assigned fixed posting requirements. “Everybody understood the assignment,” she said. “They’re all there to have a great time, but they’re all there to support Embreigh.”

The campaign also avoided the most obvious conversion tactic. “Not once did we post a link to the Target website,” Kaylor said. “It’s not that hard-sell mentality. It’s more just like, ‘This is what I’m launching. This is where my heart is.’”

Instead, the clothes became the wardrobe for content followers that may have watched anyway. The guest list itself became a storyline. Viewers repeatedly asked why other creators she has posted with before, including PresLee Faith (4.6 million TikTok followers) and Deja Clark (7 million followers across TikTok and Instagram) were absent. When Courtlyn later appeared with Faith in a Target video, a comment reading, “Preslee and Embreigh together I thought they weren’t friends,” received more than 65,000 likes.

The trip also became an informal product test. Courtlyn and the team created a spaghetti-strap Embreigh Edit tank for attendees to wear in Cancún’s heat. It was not part of the debut assortment, but viewers began asking where they could buy it after seeing it in videos. Based on demand, it will be released in a future collection.

The recognition extended beyond Courtlyn herself. Jessica Meisels, a publicist working on the launch, said her 9-year-old daughter wore an Embreigh Edit sweatshirt through Century City Mall after returning from the Cancún trip and was approached by around 10 girls asking which Target it came from. “You would think she came out with the newest Louis Vuitton something,” she said. “They were like, ‘We’ve seen it all over TikTok.’”

The history of TikTok houses shows that attention does not automatically create a durable consumer business. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio formed an independently funded company after leaving Hype House, while Item Beauty by Addison Rae, another Hype House alum, reached Sephora before later exiting the retailer.

Embreigh Edit sits between a limited creator collaboration and a standalone company. Courtlyn supplies the taste, audience and continuing social narrative, while Target and an experienced adult team provide mass production and national distribution. The partners declined to disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

“We’re not launching something that hits for a few months,” Kaylor said. “This is a longevity plan. We are in it for the long game.”

Courtlyn said further Embreigh Edit launches in Target are in development, though she declined to share specifics. “Embreigh Edit has lots of surprises and plans coming soon that I think you guys are going to love,” she said.

Week in review

Merit partnered with actor, writer and creator Dan Levy for the latest installment of its “Get Ready With Me” series, spotlighting the products he uses in the summer. In the video, which went live on Merit’s and Levy’s Instagram channels on Wednesday, Levy also discusses his style choices, writing process and the concept of faking it till you make it.



partnered with actor, writer and creator for the latest installment of its “Get Ready With Me” series, spotlighting the products he uses in the summer. In the video, which went live on Merit’s and Levy’s Instagram channels on Wednesday, Levy also discusses his style choices, writing process and the concept of faking it till you make it. Kicking off on August 18, Sally Beauty announced it is bringing its ColorFest immersive beauty experience to college campuses through a five-stop tour in partnership with Her Campus Media. The experience, which includes expert consultations from Sally Beauty pros, is designed to inspire self-expression through hair color, nails and beauty, while showcasing new product launches and exclusive fall offerings. The tour will make stops in Florida, Alabama and Texas.



announced it is bringing its ColorFest immersive beauty experience to college campuses through a five-stop tour in partnership with Her Campus Media. The experience, which includes expert consultations from Sally Beauty pros, is designed to inspire self-expression through hair color, nails and beauty, while showcasing new product launches and exclusive fall offerings. The tour will make stops in Florida, Alabama and Texas. Abercrombie & Fitch released its fall 2026 denim campaign, “Denim Made Iconic,” which highlights its New York City origins dating back to 1892. Shot in the city by New York-based photographer Cass Bird, it features model, actress and New York Times best-selling author Emily Ratajkowski, model Paloma Elsesser, and New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers.

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