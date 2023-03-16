Glossier’s CEO talks new hires and promotions, and why ‘beauty is a feeling’

On Tuesday, Glossier introduced a revamped C-Suite through both promotions and new hires. The updates complete the brand’s refresh, which has also included its recent Sephora retail partnership and its DTC store and product expansions.

Promotions include Kleo Mack, former svp of global marketing, moving into the CMO role and Marie Suter, svp and executive creative director, being named chief creative officer. In addition, Chitra Balireddi joined as the company’s chief commercial officer, having previously worked at Chanel and apparel brand Terez. Kyle Leahy, CEO of Glossier since May 2022, previously served as the brand’s chief commercial officer. In early February, Glossier reopened a Soho flagship store, just before the brand’s official arrival in Sephora doors. It also launched its first deodorant in January. An undisclosed number of products will debut every four to six weeks this year, according to the company.

Glossy spoke with Leahy about what the C-Suite announcements are significant, what Glossier is focused on this year and what excites her most about beauty. This conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

What do the new hires and promotions signify about Glossier?

“At the highest level, we believe Glossier is a transcendent brand, entering year nine of a 100-year journey. Our mission is to change how the world sees beauty. We view that through the brand that we build, our leadership team, the company culture we build and our impact on the world. Our leadership evolution is integral, in terms of the trajectory of our brand and where we see it going for the next phase of its growth. When I look to the future, it’s about elevating our brand. It’s about elevating our product, and ensuring we’re delivering quality innovation and efficacy with products that inspire our community. We’re focused on bringing Glossier to more people, which is really where our omnichannel strategy comes into play, with opening more stores, entering into Sephora, and redesigning and elevating our website.”

What is the focus for 2023?

“This year is a transformational year for our brand, and the long-term trajectory for the brand and business we’re building. It is because we’re celebrating and reigniting the brand and our community. You’ve seen that come to life over the last few weeks on the streets of New York, North America and the world. Under all that is the important work we do as a brand to impact the world. We do this through our grant program, through local charitable partners in our stores, and in the way we’re standing for voting rights or reproductive rights.”

What do consumers want to see from brands?

“In the world we’re operating in, where there’s tremendous noise, whether it’s from [economic] inflation, the war in Europe or a banking crisis happening in real-time, there are a lot of things that create stress and anxiety for consumers. Ultimately, consumers want brands that make them feel a part of something bigger, have purpose and meaning, and authentically stand for their beliefs.

Beauty, to me, is a feeling. I have a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old. I [think about] how I want them to feel in the world, how I want them to feel about themselves, how brands can play a role in elevating confidence and how a beauty company, in particular, can help drive that.”

What excites you most about the beauty industry right now?

“Post-pandemic, with color coming back, you’ll see some exciting product launches from us that embrace that. [I’m also excited by] thinking about people being able to lean into makeup in a way they haven’t been able to over the past few years and how we can celebrate individuality around that. What inspires me most is the conversation we’ve been having about the impact that beauty companies can have on changing the paradigm for beauty. That energizes me every day. It’s what the beauty industry needs.”