Founder Alicia Yoon on Peach Slices’ first campaign: ‘We’re going an inch wide and a mile deep’

This month, skin-care brand Peach Slices, sister brand of K-beauty skin-care brand Peach & Lily, launched its first-ever campaign as it looks to deepen its relationship with consumers.



The 6-year-old affordable skin-care brand — no single product is priced higher than $20 — is available in all doors at Ulta Beauty, Walmart and CVS. It quickly gained traction for its straightforward approach to clinical skin solutions for stubborn skin problems. According to IRI data, in 2022, Peach Slices’ hero product, Acne Spot Dots, was the No. 1 selling blemish solution on the market.

As Glossy reported in November, after just five years in business, Peach & Lily reached $100 million in annual sales in 2023. Yoon confirmed the company is on track to surpass that benchmark this year but declined to comment on what percentage of sales can be attributed to Peach Slices. Across Instagram and TikTok, the brand has around 288,000 followers.



Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty, gave a shoutout to Peach Slices during Ulta Beauty’s second-quarter 2023 earnings call in August 2023, crediting the brand’s success to its social virality.



“The brand has been scaling so much, so it was important for us to pause and say, ‘Our community loves the brands and we want to show up for them where they are. Let’s have this conversation [about acne] with them and deepen that relationship,” founder Alicia Yoon told Glossy.