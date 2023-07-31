‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park on her brand partnerships and beauty prep for acting roles

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ashley Park is having a good year. The “Emily in Paris” actor and singer is starring in a new movie, “Joy Ride,” which came out early this month. And she’s also been busy building up her brand partnerships. At the end of last year, she worked with Rent The Runway on her first fashion partnership, for which she designed eight holiday-ready party looks. And now, she’s making fans laugh in the latest episode of E.l.f. Cosmetics’ new YouTube series, “Vanity Table Talk.” In the episode, Park contemplates the pronunciation of “GRWM,” plus discusses her beauty icon and the surprising way she pulls herself “out of a funk.” Glossy recently caught up with Park, who discussed doing her own makeup on Broadway, her favorite E.l.f. products and the exciting occasion she always buys perfume for.

What do you consider when you take on a brand partnership?

“First of all, I have to use it and like it. [For example], I was especially excited to work with, E.l.f. and Rent The Runway, [because these were brands] that made an impact on me before I was really in the industry. For E.l.f., in particular, it was the first set of makeup brushes that I bought for myself when I got my first show on Broadway — because we do our own makeup. They put a lot of thought into not only what they put into the products, in terms of being clean and vegan, but [also], they really pay attention to what their consumer likes, in terms of making [products] portable and easy to put on, and things that people actually need and want. … The brands also have to share my core values, and I need to be proud to represent them. I’ll never do something just for, like, finances.”

So you did all your own makeup, for example, when you starred in “Mean Girls” on Broadway?

“Yeah! When I started doing TV and film, I was like, ‘Wait, this is such a luxury — even if I have to come in at 4 a.m. to get it done!’ I’m always super grateful for that, because I’d spent seven years [doing it myself]. There’s always a makeup designer or consultant, and they tell you what the makeup look is, especially for period stuff. But, you come to the theater and you do it yourself every single day.”

What’s your favorite E.l.f. product?

“I’m trying to get better at [using] SPF. Everyone says, ‘Put on SPF,” but I always thought of SPF as sports face stuff that’s gunky. Until E.l.f.’s — the Suntouchable! Whoa Glow — I hadn’t found one that I really love. It has a high SPF of like 30, but it feels like a primer, as well — which is also something I never knew you had to do: put a makeup primer on. I also love the Beauty Wands [for contour]. They’re now one of my staples, along with chapstick in my purse — they’re the same size. If I’m traveling or if, all of a sudden, I have to go to dinner or an event or see somebody where I have to look a little bit more elevated, I use the contour wand as eyeshadow, and then I’m done.”

In the E.l.f. video, you talk about how you associate certain smells with memories. What’s your favorite scent memory?

“Hazelnut coffee. Every Sunday morning, we would have bagels — and in my head, that is Sunday morning: waking up with bagels and my mom’s hazelnut coffee. I’ve realized how important smell is to me. And that’s the one nerdy thing I do when I get a new role or have a new project: I like to go and buy a new perfume. I feel like that’s the one thing that really puts me in a different mindset.”