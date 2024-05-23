E.l.f. Beauty announces Naturium Skincare will enter Ulta Beauty this summer

Nine months after being acquired by El.f. Beauty for $355 million in a cash and stock deal, Naturium Skincare has announced it is expanding into Ulta Beauty.
“From a distribution standpoint in the U.S., Naturium is currently available in Target, Amazon and on Naturium.com. We’re pleased to announce that we’ll be launching Naturium in Ulta Beauty for the first time in summer 2024,” E.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang P. Amin said during the brand’s 2024 Q4 earnings call on Wednesday.
Along with the announcement, Amin shared a new milestone for E.l.f Beauty: over $1B in net sales and 21 consecutive quarters of growth. The conglomerate also owns Well People, e.l.f. Skin and Keys Soulcare. Naturium added 17 points to the conglomerate’s net sales growth during Q4, Amin said.
As previously reported by Glossy, Naturium was founded in 2019 through incubator The Center, which also counts fragrance brand Phlur, body care brand Saltair and cosmetics brand Make Beauty in its portfolio.
Naturium Skincare’s top sellers include Barrier Bounce skin hydrator for $24 and Body Butter for $20. A brand rep told Glossy that its biggest launch and franchise expansion to date happened earlier this month with a new oil that joined its Glow Getter collection. Its Glow Getter Body Wash has sold more than 1 million units, the brand told Glossy.
The Ulta Beauty announcement is part of a larger initiative to sell more skincare. “We’re also innovating in the industry’s top segments, where we under-index on shares like skin care,” said Amin during today’s call. “While we’ve tripled our market share over the last five years, we remain significantly underpenetrated today. For context, as compared to the 10.5% share we have in cosmetics, we have less than 2% share in skincare.”
Amin also announced that E.l.f. Skin grew 38% in Q4 2024.
No further details have been released on the product assortment for Naturium’s expansion into Ulta Beauty.