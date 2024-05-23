E.l.f. Beauty announces Naturium Skincare will enter Ulta Beauty this summer

Nine months after being acquired by El.f. Beauty for $355 million in a cash and stock deal, Naturium Skincare has announced it is expanding into Ulta Beauty.

“From a distribution standpoint in the U.S., Naturium is currently available in Target, Amazon and on Naturium.com. We’re pleased to announce that we’ll be launching Naturium in Ulta Beauty for the first time in summer 2024,” E.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang P. Amin said during the brand’s 2024 Q4 earnings call on Wednesday.