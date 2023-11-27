Diptyque opens Madison Ave. flagship ahead of the holidays

On Monday, Diptyque opened a new 1,300-square-foot flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York City, kicking off the holiday season.

The U.S. is the brand’s No. 1 global market, based on sales, according to Julien Gommichon, president of the Americas for Diptyque, underscoring the need for a local flagship. The store features all categories of the brand’s product assortment, including candles, home and personal fragrances, home décor, and bath and body. Gommichon declined to share Diptyque’s annual sales and growth but said retail accounts for 40% of Diptyque sales. He said he expects the new flagship to serve as a revenue driver. According to the National Candle Association, approximately 35% of candle sales occur during the holiday season.