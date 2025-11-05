Dedcool brand founder Carina Chaz on the brand’s rise from dorm room project to $30 million fragrance brand

Carina Chaz founded Dedcool in 2016 while she was still in college. What started as a dorm room project rooted in her love of fragrance and green beauty has evolved into one of the most distinctive names in modern scent. Dedcool is based in Los Angeles and known for its clean, vegan and genderless formulations designed to be layered across body, fabric and space. The brand is sold at Sephora, Space NK, Mecca and other retailers in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, and its range now includes fine fragrance, body care, home fragrance and laundry detergent.

In the session from Glossy’s Beauty and Wellness Summit held this week in Los Angeles, Chaz described her unconventional beginnings. “I started Dedcool out of my passion for scent and fragrance, and it was born in my dorm room. I never anticipated anything [growing] out of my Instagram page.” She added that the brand grew out of self-expression. “The concept came to me as a lover of fragrance and someone who cared about green beauty, which wasn’t quite a hot topic in 2016, especially not around fragrance. … It was this moment of creating something I could use myself and share with friends.”