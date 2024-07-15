Courteney Cox’s Homecourt expands into body care

As 2-year-old home-care brand Homecourt inches closer to its third anniversary, intentionally expanding the brand is top of mind. On Monday, the company introduced a line of body care, which founder Courteney Cox called a natural next step.

The inaugural body-care line is a five-product collection consisting of a body wash, a perfume oil, a body mist, a body butter and a candle. The products range in price from $34-$65 and are available for purchase exclusively on Homecourt’s e-commerce site. Like its home collection, all of the packaging comes from 100% post-consumer recycled material. However, the new body-care bottles will be round and have a matte, soft finish.

“It was important that all of the products … were things I would want to leave out on the counter,” said Cox. “I wanted [these new products] to visually be beautiful and go with any type of personal style.”

Along with body care, Homecourt, which wants to be known for its minimal design and clean fragrances, announced the launch of a new scent, Cocomoi. Cox said the coconut-base scent draws inspiration from her daughter, Coco, as well as the light, whimsical feeling summertime brings. “Our birthdays are in June, so [Coco and I] wanted to do something that was fresh but a unisex scent. It’s fresh but very sophisticated,” she said.

To build anticipation for the new launches, the Homecourt team sent save-the-dates to its email listserv, plus posted the announcement in-feed on Instagram and via the brand’s IG story on July 11. “We had a couple thousand signups for the [waitlist], … and historically, the corresponding reminder results in a huge sales spike on launch day,” said Sarah Jahnke, co-founder and CEO of Homecourt.

Created in collaboration with her daughter, Cox said the campaign assets — which will run across Homecourt’s social channels — were mostly inspired by Coco’s Pinterest board. In addition, Cox will roll out dedicated social content via her personal Instagram account as she doubles as the face of the brand. Instagram Lives, Instagram Story-based Q&As and collaboration posts with Coco and other creators are also part of the promotion plan. In the fall, the team plans to host a few IRL events and pop-ups to give consumers the opportunity to smell the fragrances in person.

Homecourt is an independent brand self-funded by Cox. The company declined to share its current revenue, but Jahnke said that the company has “doubled the business every year.” She credited that to new distribution and new categories. In the second half of 2023, Homecourt launched on Amazon and wholesale channels, including 70 independent boutiques, Revolve and Field and Fort, which led to the brand experiencing 100% sales growth last year.

In addition, Homecourt officially onboarded onto TikTok Shop in June and has been experimenting with Instagram Live, as well. “We did an Instagram Live with [live-streaming shopping network] Coveted by Christos, and we earned five figures in 30 minutes,” Jahnke said.