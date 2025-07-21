Body-care brand Sidia is taking its skin-care ingredients to body mists

When the body-care brand Sidia launched a solid perfume in January, the success came as something of a surprise. A solid perfume version of its Soaked scent found in body and hand-care products, the launch achieved the highest number of orders for the brand in the first two weeks of a product’s launch. It also surpassed its previous best-selling launch, its Hand Serum Trio, with a 240% higher order volume compared to the trio’s debut.

Seeing that its audience was hungry for standalone fragrance products, Sidia is now stepping into what may be the category’s hottest format: body mist.

On July 22, Sidia will open up pre-orders for its new Braless body mist, a perfume mist version of its Braless scent, already available in a candle and body serum. The $45 mist will officially launch on August 5 and will sell exclusively through clean beauty retailer Credo for the first month. Following the successful launch of the Soaked solid perfume, founder Erin Kleinberg is expecting equal sales numbers for the body mist.

“People want to be able to layer onto what’s in the shower when they get out of the shower,” she said. “It’s just fragrancing your entire life. And when you use a product like that, it just gives you an instant hit of excitement.”

Body mists proved to be one of 2024’s fastest growing beauty categories. According to market analysts Circana, U.S. sales for layering-type fragrances such as body sprays jumped by 94% in 2024.

But launching a mist in 2025 means joining one of beauty’s most in-demand and saturated product categories. Glossier, Heretic, Maison Louis Marie and By Rosie Jane have all launched mists in recent months. And some of those are, like Sidia, looking to move beyond the category’s traditionally younger consumer with higher-end packaging and more sophisticated scents.

Kleinberg is betting her mist can stand out for its skin-care ingredients, as well as its more luxurious packaging that may appeal to the brand’s core customer base of elder Gen Zers to millennials. Sidia’s Braless mist is housed in a glass bottle and features a 10% perfume concentration along with ingredients usually found in face creams like glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

“It gives a little plump of juiciness from the hydration. … It’s not loaded with 15% actives or anything like that, but it does have those elements that add that extra punch,” Kleinberg said of the inclusion of hydrating skin-care ingredients. “The consumer is discerning. They want more. They want better. They want more innovation. I think that’s the name of the game.”

Braless, a woody, coconut leather scent, was created by Robertet perfumer Jérôme Epinette, who has designed scents for Byredo and Rare Beauty’s body-care launch. Leaning more into standalone fragrance products begs the question of whether Sidia belongs in the body-care or fragrance aisle, but Kleinberg believes the categories are becoming increasingly blurred across the market.

Body-care brand Sol de Janeiro’s body mists, many of which were also created with Epinette, now outsell their original hero product, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Body-care brand Soft Services has also leaned into skin-care-level ingredients like retinol in its hand and body products, and it collaborated with perfume brand D.S. & Durga on a new scent for its Buffing Bar in 2024. Perfume brand Imaginary Authors launched a body oil version of its Whiff of Waffle Cone scent in July.

“Everything’s a mash-up, just a collaboration of everything together. But it all comes back to consumer behavior and how we desire and crave a sensorial experience that speaks to all the senses and satiates us in a different way,” said Kleinberg. “It’s becoming quite fluid.”

Kleinberg anticipates Sidia will expand the Braless scent to a solid format, as well. And if the demand is there, she said the body mist may prove to be a catalyst for launching traditional fine fragrance formats, such as eau de parfum and extrait.

“We’re all seeing things differently now. We’ll try the mist, and then we’ll go to the extrait if we really want something rich and full-bodied, and we’ll save up for that,” she said. “You almost can’t ignore the category.”