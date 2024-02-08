Beyoncé announces hair-care brand Cécred and its launch date on Instagram

Nearly a year after Beyoncé’s initial surprise post teasing a new hair-care venture, we now have a name for the forthcoming hair-care brand.

Early Wednesday morning, the multi-hyphenated star took to Instagram to post an update on the much-anticipated line, including sharing its name: Cécred, pronounced “sacred.” “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit cecred.com,” Beyoncé captioned the Instagram post. As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had over 789,000 likes. Beyoncé collaborated on the post with the brand’s Instagram page, which had already amassed 86,500 followers by the afternoon.

Though little to nothing is still known about the line itself, we now know the offerings will launch on the brand’s website on February 20.

Beyoncé’s hair brand follows a long list of celebrities entering the space. Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson and Jennifer Anniston are among A-listers who have launched hair-care brands in the last six years.

On May 16, 2023, Glossy reported that Beyoncé had hinted about adding yet another new title to her resume: hair-care brand founder.

That day, the singer, who was in the middle of her Renaissance World Tour, announced on Instagram that she was foraying into the world of hair care. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote in her announcement.

The specifics of the new venture were unclear at the time, but the fact that the business would be rooted in hair care was certain.

Her caption continued, “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in [my mom’s] salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Though news of Beyoncé’s new hair-care project was fresh, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm. Esthetician and beauty influencer Sean Garette shared a tweet of excitement:

THIS is Act II 🤭 https://t.co/6cgSzI9Jwf — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 16, 2023

Beyoncé’s news came on the heels of her ending a nearly six-year business partnership with Adidas where she relaunched her athleisure line, Ivy Park. According to Adidas’s earnings report in February 2023, sales of Ivy Park had been struggling. The report revealed that Ivy Park sales tumbled by more than 50% in 2022, missing Adidas’s internal projections. The announcement in March 2023 detailed that Adidas would continue to sell the collections of merchandise already planned for this year.

Shortly after the Adidas-Beyoncé split, the singer shared via Instagram that she partnered with fashion designer Olivier Rousteing to bring her album “Renaissance” to life in couture.

We will update this post as more news of the new project becomes available.