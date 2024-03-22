Age longevity clinic Modern Age shutters business

On Friday, age longevity company Modern Age announced the closure of its business after failing to secure adequate outside capital.

Modern Age launched in 2021 with a focus on reframing what it means to age and was an early player in the consumer-facing longevity sector that companies including Dior and Estée Lauder are exploring. Modern Age has two clinics in New York City offering a $500 aging wellness assessment, which includes a bone density scan, a blood marker analysis, a subjective age assessment and a diagnostic review with a clinician. Notably, the blood marker analysis displays results on someone’s blood and hormones based on what is optimal for their age and gender, rather than global averages. The idea was that subsequent consultations could be more personalized for individuals and their wellness goals. During the blood panel review, a clinician could suggest therapies like Modern Age’s IV infusions to address certain issues, such as vitamin deficiencies. But the clinic also offers aesthetic services like microneedling and chemical peels, as part of a comprehensive inner-outer beauty and wellness menu. Additional details including location closure dates are not available at this time.