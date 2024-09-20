40-year-old Make Up For Ever makes its TikTok Shop debut

Forty years in, Make Up For Ever wants to evolve its brand to become accessible for all. Make Up For Ever, founded in 1984 and acquired by LVMH in 1999, was made popular by pro makeup artists who, at the time, needed high-definition-friendly products for film, TV and editorial moments. Since then, the brand has slowly become an everyday consumer favorite, too, with a budding community on TikTok.



“We were trying to find a way, through communication, distribution, innovation and content, to break the barriers and be more accessible for the everyday consumer who may be a novice and not an expert at makeup. TikTok Shop made sense,” said Sonika Malhotra, North America gm at Make Up For Ever. “This year, we’ve seen there is a big fan community for the brand on TikTok, so what better than [to invest] where there is a community that loves the brand and talks about it and to give them access to the product?”

The recent uptick in the brand’s TikTok buzz is primarily due to organic posts by influencers and public figures. One such example was a post shared by Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, who recently participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the August 7 video, Lee (@sunisalee_; 3.5 million TikTok followers) shared the products she used in her lip routine, mentioning the brand and the shade of its lip liner she uses. Currently, the post has over 15.3 million views, 1.3 million likes and nearly 6,000 comments. Make Up For Ever declined to share the EMV from the post but said it drove a lot of traffic to the brand’s site.