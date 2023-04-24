Sustainable fashion and beauty brands that give back year-round

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Earth Month is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean the efforts to save the environment should stop.

There are plenty of ways consumers can do their part to help fight against climate change and global warming. Some of the simplest ways are by recycling, saving energy at home and taking public transportation. In addition, beauty, fashion and wellness enthusiasts can make a difference by choosing to support brands and retailers that are actively doing the work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions year-round.

Making the choice to shop sustainably can make a significant impact on the environment. According to Statista, the average person in the U.S. generates nearly 14 tons of greenhouse gasses each year, more than three times the global average. Choosing to shop more ethically can lead to decreased waste in landfills, reduced carbon emissions and saved natural resources.

To get you started, check out our picks of brands doing the work to combat climate change, from a fashion brand that prioritizes ethical labor to a beauty brand that doesn’t use plastic packaging.

Saylor

NYC-based fashion brand Saylor is proving that a commitment to ethical design and planet-first production can be upheld. The brand, founded by Jillian Shatken in 2014, has implemented quite a few sustainability and philanthropy-first initiatives that have contributed to its overall success. At Saylor, ethical labor is a top priority, as is encouraging circularity through its full-circle shop where customers can purchase pre-loved Saylor products. The brand is also committed to becoming climate neutral and giving back, through multiple environmental and social charities and organizations.

Superzero

Superzero is a newly-launched hair-care brand that is making waves on the sustainability front. The high-performance, zero-harm brand, founded by industry veterans Conny Wittke and Gurval Caer in 2020, is plastic-free and uses packaging that is biodegradable and recyclable. The brand’s focus is simple: Beauty does not have to cause harm. Through its packaging, formulations that don’t need water and its mission, Superzoo is staying true to its goal of minimizing its carbon footprint.

Timeless Skin Care

At Timeless Skin Care, every day is Earth Day. The brand, founded in 2009 by Alex Pedersen and Veronica Pedersen, partnered with One Tree Planted with a goal of planting at least 10,000 trees this year. Timeless Skin Care also worked with TerraCycle to create an easy-to-implement national recycling program for the brand’s plastic packaging. Through this new program, all Timeless Skin Care plastic packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic. As hard plastic, the material can be remolded to make recycled products, including park benches and picnic tables.

Ninety Percent

Founded in 2018 by Para Hamilton and Shafiq Hassan, Ninety Percent is on a sustainable and philanthropic mission to give back to communities and protect the earth. The brand vows to distribute 90% of its profits to the workers who make its collections as well as to four charities, which consumers can choose from. Additionally, Ninety Percent uses all vegan fabrics and a slew of other certified organic materials, including Tencel, Enka Viscose and Micro Modal fibers.

