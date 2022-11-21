Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best wellness gifts to give and get

Wellness is on the rise.

This year, a number of new self-care rituals and recreational products hit the market. From Bala’s cult-favorite Bala Beam for fitness enthusiasts to Golde’s Shroom Shield for the psilocybin-curious bunch, there’s an array of options suited to enthusiasts of every wellness category. And at the end of this year, what better way to treat someone than with a gift offering peace of mind?