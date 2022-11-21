search
Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best wellness gifts to give and get

By Tatiana Pile
Nov 21, 2022

Wellness is on the rise.

This year, a number of new self-care rituals and recreational products hit the market. From Bala’s cult-favorite Bala Beam for fitness enthusiasts to Golde’s Shroom Shield for the psilocybin-curious bunch, there’s an array of options suited to enthusiasts of every wellness category. And at the end of this year, what better way to treat someone than with a gift offering peace of mind?

For those most in need of some R&R, see below for our picks from the season’s buzziest wellness gifts.

Best sexual wellness gifts | Best fitness gifts | Best recreational gifts | Best gifts for overall wellness

Best sexual wellness gifts:

Lelo Dot
Lelo
Lelo Dot
$179.00
Foria
Foria
Awaken + Lube Bundle
$78.00
Maude
Maude
Vibe + Shine
$59.00
We-Vibe
We-Vibe
Sync
$149.00
HAIR + LIBIDO FORMULA
JSHealth
Hair + Libido Formula
$27.99
Best fitness gifts:

Bala Beam
Bala
Bala Beam
$109.00
Bandier
Bandier
High Waisted Center Stage Legging
$120.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
$118.00
Clifton 8
Hoka
Clifton 8
$140.00
Owala
Owala
FreeSip Water Bottle
$27.99
Best recreational gifts:

Charlotte Pipe
Laundry Day
Charlotte Pipe
$60.00
Rainbo
Rainbo
Lion’s Mane
$40.00
Shroom Shield
Golde
Shroom Shield
$18.00
The Colllection
Three Spirit
The Colllection
$99.00
Mushroom Cold Brew
Cultureshrooms
Mushroom Cold Brew
$11.69
Best gifts for overall wellness:

uma
Uma
Anti-Aging Body Oil
$90.00
Ami Cole
Ami Colé
Incense Paper Booklet
$20.00
nodpod
Nodpod
Nodpod
$34.00
Synergy Oil Burner
Addition Studio
Synergy Oil Burner
$199.95
Hair La Vie
Hair La Vie
Foundation Collagen Elixir
$29.99
boy smells
Boy Smells
Best Buds Votive Set
$76.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set
$259.00
Oura Ring Gen3
Oura
Oura Ring Gen3
$349.00
