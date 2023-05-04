My Body Care Routine: Wellness entrepreneur Eric Ryan’s favorite fitness activities

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Eric Ryan, a founder of multiple wellness brands, including Olly, Welly and, most recently, Will Perform. All of Ryan’s brands aim to present wellness and body care in a fun, less intimidating way.

Though a typical day for Ryan includes a lot of back-to-back meetings, that doesn’t stop him from finding time to move and take care of his body. When he carves out time for himself, the founder, father and husband enjoys playing pickleball, exercising on his at-home rowing machine, or spending quality time with his wife and kids. Ryan said he prioritizes tapping into his inner child and not taking himself too seriously.

“One big thing I’ve learned is you have to keep things easy. Complexity is a tax on time,” Ryan told Glossy.

That simplicity is reflected in his brands’ packaging and marketing. According to Ryan, if the products are more enjoyable to use, you’re more likely to remember to use them. In 2020, his joint ventures were valued at over $1 billion.

“One of the biggest challenges [for consumers] in health and wellness is sticking to habits,” Ryan said. “I want to help people live healthier lifestyles, so you have to make it something that they don’t have to use, but they want to use.”

Growing up, Ryan was very active in sports, and now, at 50, he still partakes in extreme activities. Ryan said one of the best ways to be kind to your body is everyday movement.

“I reset more by being in motion. Sitting, [for me], is very counterintuitive in a lot of ways,” he said.

Read on for Ryan’s jam-packed morning and nighttime routines.

Ryan’s step-by-step morning routine

When I wake up, the first thing I use is dry shampoo. A lot of times my first Zoom [meeting] is at 6:00 a.m., then I gotta make sure the kids are up at 7 and out the door at 8.

I then use Good Weird’s Back From Vacay bronzer and the Cold Brew under-eye [product] to make myself appear a lot more awake. I also use Elta MD’s Sunscreen and AM moisturizer and PM moisturizer [at night]. It’s simple, which as a guy, is really appealing.

I usually don’t have time to shower in the morning, so I’ll shower later in the day. When I shower, I use Method’s [Sea and Salt Men’s Body Wash], then I use Will Soothe Daily Muscle Soothing Lotion [on my body after the shower] because it gives the feel of I’m waking up. You’re either winding up or winding down, and the scent and everything [about the lotion] feels like I’m winding up for my energetic day. I’m also a big fan of Olly Stress, particularly on a really high-energy day.

If I’ve got [a break in between] my afternoon schedule, I’m gonna get a workout in. I don’t like doing long workouts, so I’ll try to do a couple of smaller workouts. Maybe I’ll do 20 minutes of legs or I’ll do 15 minutes of maybe rowing or 20 minutes of upper body. I find I like [working out] in the afternoon because it gives me a burst of energy for the rest of the day. When my body is in motion, I think better.

Ryan’s wind-down nighttime routine

“I’m getting older, so I don’t have the same energy at night that I used to. Being on the West Coast, our days start fast here, but by 3:00, things get quiet.

[When the kids get home from school], I’ll try to drag them to either go shoot hoops in the driveway with me or play pickleball or do something else active.

Then I’ll go back and I’ll work from 4:30 to 5:30 or 6. Then I try to shut it down and start to focus on dinner and just being with the family.

My evening routine is not as [jam-packed] because, again, it’s more of a wind-down.

For body care, I’ve started using our daily hydration before bed.

I sleep really well, but I have a hard time winding down, so I’ll take our stress product with L-Theanine. I find that the L-Theanine will do a good job of calming the squirrels in my head to fall asleep.

When I climb into bed, [I use our Sleep Arrest product] because I carry all my stress on my neck and shoulders, and the lavender scent as I climb into bed is really great.

I’ve also recently gotten involved with this brand Cake. Evenings are also about connecting with your spouse, overall holistic health and reducing stress. A big part of reducing stress [for me] is to feel close to the important people in your life.

Shop some of Olly, Welly’s and WILL Perform’s Holy Grail products below.



Plus, shop some of Ryan’s personal favorite items below.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.