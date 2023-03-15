Get the look: The best beauty from the Oscars red carpet

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The 95th Oscars, held on Sunday, were full of historic moments and glamorous looks.
Michelle Yeoh — who dazzled in a white, feathered Dior couture gown paired with glowy no-makeup, makeup — took home the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in the critically-acclaimed film, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” Yeoh became the first woman of Asian descent to win the prestigious award. Her castmate, Ke Huy Quan, who sported an Armani tuxedo, also won his respective category, becoming the third Asian-American man to win Best Supporting Actor.
These history-making and heartwarming wins were among the highlights of the show, but there were a few beauty looks that were quite memorable, too. Bold beauty designs and colorful gems were among key trends, while skin-care prep was needed to get the looks just right.
Skin-care brands La Mer, Joanna Czech and Good Light prepped many of the top award nominees and presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Halle Berry, Cara Delevigne, Stephanie Hsu, Jessica Chastain and Jenny Slate. For makeup, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Makeup by Mario were among buzzy brands that beautified the stars.
Whether it was a bright red lip, ethereal eye makeup or glasslike skin, the beauty looks on this year’s red carpet were standouts. And you can achieve them at home with the products listed below.
