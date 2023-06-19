Black-owned brands to support this Juneteenth and beyond

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

This year marks the third official year that Juneteenth has been observed as a federal holiday in the United States. The day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. on June 19, 1865. Since then, the historically underrepresented group has worked hard toward equality. One of the ways is through entrepreneurship.

In 2020, there were roughly 140,918 U.S. businesses with a majority Black or African American ownership, up 14% from 124,004 in 2017, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey. Those businesses brought in an estimated $141.1 billion in gross revenue in 2020, an 11% increase over 2017. In the beauty industry, however, Black-owned brands make up only 2.5% of revenue, according to a study from McKinsey & Company.

In recent years, the beauty and fashion industries have made significant strides to open the doorways for Black-owned businesses to thrive, with initiatives like Fifteen Percent Pledge and dedicated incubators led by major retailers and organizations including Sephora, Ulta and the CFDA.

As Black-owned brands are given more access to resources and finances, it’s up to consumers to ensure their long-term success. And Juneteenth is a perfect day to show your support.

Shop some of the buzziest Black-owned beauty and fashion brands below.

Fe Noel

With a brick-and-mortar location opening up in Brooklyn this month and a recent sold-out partnership with Target, Fe Noel is a womenswear brand to watch. The 8-year-old fashion label gets its colorful and eclectic aesthetic from founder Felisha “Fe” Noel’s Caribbean background.

Rosen Skincare

When Jamika Martin founded Rosen Skincare in 2017, her goal was to make skin-care products for acne that were cleaner, gentler, more accessible and less intimidating. The brand is now available in major retailers like Ulta and Urban Outfitters.

Uoma Beauty

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, Uoma Beauty is an ode to those with rebellious, creative and innovative spirits. The beauty brand is best known for bright colors, inclusive shade ranges and fun products.

Moodeaux

According to founder and “scent composer” Brianna Arp, Moodeaux is a fragrance brand reimagining the way we approach and wear perfume. Its first fragrance, Worthy, launched in 2021. Since, Moodeaux has become the first Black female-owned fragrance brand on the shelves at Credo Beauty.

Ten Wilde

Jewelry brand Ten Wilde is a direct reflection of the woman that Tenisha Wilde aspires to be daily. The assortment of jewelry is curated with technique, style and influence, and sits at an affordable price point, ranging from $30-$150.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.