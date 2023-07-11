Amazon Prime Day luxury deals worth the splurge

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Amazon’s biggest sales event, Prime Day, is finally here, which means an abundance of deals in every product category.
Whether you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe, update your beauty routine or upgrade your home, you’re bound to find it deeply discounted. According to a poll by RetailMeNot, the average consumer will spend at least $250 this Prime Day. And though electronics and clothing are slated to be the biggest categories, beauty, bedding and headphones are predicted to round out the top five. Plus, it’s the perfect time to splurge on luxury items that are finally within arm’s reach.
Luxury beauty tools like the Solawave and the fan-favorite Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow are more affordable than ever. And in fashion, Rent the Runway has a host of deals on designer labels you can snag before they’re gone.
Shop our Amazon Prime Day luxury picks below.
$149.00
$381.60
$79.50
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.