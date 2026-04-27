Glossy Research: 1 in 4 executives expects AI to replace jobs within their company in the next 12 months

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Much has been made about the potential for AI to replace humans and make their jobs obsolete, but the reality is far from clear.

In the fashion and beauty industries, AI is widely used for data analysis and other back-end purposes, but that has yet to clearly and significantly translate into layoffs or redundant positions.

At Glossy’s AI Marketing Strategies event, co-hosted with our sister publications Digiday and Modern Retail, our research team surveyed dozens of business workers. We asked them multiple questions about how their companies are using AI, where they’d rank their companies’ AI efficiency and how likely AI is to replace jobs at their companies in the near future.

Only 25% of respondents said AI is likely to replace jobs at their organizations over the next year. Glossy’s finding is consistent with other research on the topic, such as a recent Boston Consulting Group study that found AI is more likely to alter existing jobs rather than replace them outright.

But exactly how they’re being reshaped is still up in the air. Other findings from our research show that companies are nearly evenly split on whether they have clearly defined policies for AI use, according to workers.

But despite the divide over clear policies, a large majority of our surveyed respondents said their companies are encouraging AI use. The lack of clear policies, coupled with strong encouragement, reflects a period where experimentation to find the best uses for AI is the norm.

Notably, only a small number of companies are actively rewarding AI use, while a relatively equal number are seeing little AI use or have banned it internally.

Finally, our respondents’ confidence in their companies’ AI strategies was mixed. Few respondents rated their companies as significantly ahead or significantly behind their competitors in AI usage and efficiency. Most respondents placed themselves somewhere in the middle, with a slight edge toward being somewhat behind competitors.