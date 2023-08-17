How Chriselle Lim and Vanessa Hudgens revamped and rebranded their beauty businesses

In today’s digital era, influencers are powerful voices that shape consumer behavior and preferences. They have huge potential as changemakers to reshape the future of the beauty brands they put their name on.

In this panel discussion, which took place during Glossy’s Beauty Pop event in July, Phlur founder and creative director Chriselle Lim and Know Beauty founder and CEO Vanessa Hudgens explore how they’ve been able to revolutionize and rebrand in the beauty industry with strategic alignment and storytelling. Their discussion provides insights and actionable strategies for brand marketers, influencers, and anyone interested in the intersection of beauty, branding and influencer culture.