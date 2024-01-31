Mejuri taps Reneé Rapp for new campaign promoting its $60 million hoop earring business

On Wednesday, Mejuri announced its new campaign starring Reneé Rapp, the singer-actress who plays Regina George in the new “Mean Girls” movie. The campaign, dubbed “Hoops All Ways,” is focused on promoting the brand’s hoop earring category. Mejuri also wants to hone in on its style authority in the jewelry category.

Hoops are a rapidly growing category for the 9-year-old brand, according to Nicole Tapscott, Mejuri’s CMO. In 2023, the category generated over $60 million of the company’s total revenue, which representatives declined to disclose. Since the start of 2023, Mejuri has sold 600,000 pairs of hoop earrings in 37 countries. And around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 13-November 29, the brand sold 100,000 pairs of hoops, at a rate of around five per minute. As for 2024, 41% of new Mejuri customers this year have purchased hoops.

According to Noura Sakkijha, co-founder and CEO of Mejuri, the brand approached Rapp based on brand alignment: Her style is “bold, playful and effortless.” Plus, “her strong connection [to her community] makes her a perfect [brand] representative.”

In addition, Tapscott noted, Rapp often wears hoops. And, in “informal conversations” with Mejuri’s social media community, Rapp was an often requested brand partner.

In the lead-up to the January 31 campaign launch, Rapp wore Mejuri hoops to the premiere of “Mean Girls,” which hit theaters on January 12.

The campaign features Rapp in four jewelry looks to showcase many possible ways to style hoop earrings. In tandem with the campaign, the brand launched two new styles of hoops. Rapp did not co-create the featured styles, though Tapscott said that, if the partnership continues, that could happen in the future.

Mejuri has worked with notable ambassadors before, including designer-turned-reality star Jenna Lyons, influencer and entrepreneur Matilda Djerf, and actor Annie Murphy. But Rapp, who is also known for her role on Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and is also currently on a sold-out tour, is the most traditional superstar. Tapscott declined to comment on whether the campaign marks the brand’s largest investment in an ambassador to date. But, she called the partnership “very big, from an internal resources perspective.”

Tapscott said she’s focusing on three metrics when it comes to measuring the success of the campaign. That includes positive sentiment from the brand’s community, factoring in how they talk to each other and the brand’s retail staff about it, as well as high social engagement, which is expected to be “interesting,” based on Rapp’s own community, she said. Finally, new customer acquisition is a goal.

“We’re excited about bringing Reneé’s community, who might not be familiar with the brand or haven’t shopped with us, into the fold,” she said.

Mejuri began to tease the campaign on its social media on January 30, but it officially rolled out across both parties’ social platforms on Wednesday. On Instagram, Mejuri has 1.2 million followers and Rapp has 2 million, and on TikTok, their followings are 240,000 and 2.6 million, respectively. On social media, the brand will engage its community by inviting them to create their own hoop stacks. The campaign will also comprise a homepage takeover on Mejuri’s website and will “come to life” at 10 of its 29 Mejuru retail locations via window and store signage and displays featuring curations of hoops chosen by Rapp.

Tapscott said Mejuri’s reputation for showcasing “how to wear jewelry, what jewelry works together and how to bring your own [style] to jewelry,” perfectly paired with Rapp’s reputation for being “her true self, all the time.”

“Hopefully people will be inspired to try a different look, lean into their own aesthetic and continue to build their stack for years to come,” she said.