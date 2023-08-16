From Influence to Entrepreneurship: Unveiling the Success Stories of Influencer-Founded Brands

Many beauty influencers have managed to leverage their personal brands and online presence to create thriving businesses. Their founders’ stories are unique, but in many ways mirror those of every other founder.

In this panel discussion, taking place at Glossy’s first Beauty Pop event in July, Love Wellness founder Lo Bosworth, Saltair co-founder Iskra Lawrence and Dezi Skin founder Desi Perkins share the key business strategies they’ve relied upon, as well as the challenges and triumphs that have shaped their entrepreneurial paths to date.